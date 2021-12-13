Candus Wells, mother of missing 5-year-old Hawkins County five-year-old Summer wells, reported to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Thursday that six trespassers were on their property attempting to make videos.
Candus told HCSO Sgt. Sam Wilhoit that around 1:20 p.m. Thursday a person she identified as Molly Golightly and a man named Andrew Griffin (both Facebook names) were among six people who came onto her property on Ben Hill Road in the Beech Creek community making videos of her residence.
She further stated that was two days in a row there had been trespassers at her residence.
Candus was advised by the HCSO to seek a private prosecution warrant from the clerk of court’s office.
Clerk of Courts Randy Collier old the Review Monday evening he isn't aware of a private prosecution warrant being filed by the Wells Family as of the end of business hours Monday.
Reward fund at $73,705
The Church Hill Rescue Squad announced that as of Dec. 10 the Summer Wells Reward Fund total is $73,705.
There were two large donations totaling $35,000 shortly after Summer was reported missing on June 15; and the remainder of the reward ($38,705) was from the contributions that were made either directly to the bank and/or mailed to the CHRS.
The following are the two ways that donations can be made to the reward fund: Donations can be directly taken to any Civis Bank Branch in Church Hill, Rogersville, and Sneedville; or Checks or Certified Checks can be mailed to: Church Hill Rescue Squad, PO Box 704, Church Hill, TN 37642.