Summer Wells with her parents Donald and Candus Wells. Summer was reported missing from they home in the Beech Cree community of Hawkins County on June 15. Candus reported six trespassers attempting to record video on her property Dec. 9. 

Candus Wells, mother of missing 5-year-old Hawkins County five-year-old Summer wells, reported to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Thursday that six trespassers were on their property attempting to make videos.

Candus told HCSO Sgt. Sam Wilhoit that around 1:20 p.m. Thursday a person she identified as Molly Golightly and a man named Andrew Griffin (both Facebook names) were among six people who came onto her property on Ben Hill Road in the Beech Creek community making videos of her residence.

She further stated that was two days in a row there had been trespassers at her residence.

Candus was advised by the HCSO to seek a private prosecution warrant from the clerk of court’s office. 

Clerk of Courts Randy Collier old the Review Monday evening he isn't aware of a private prosecution warrant being filed by the Wells Family as of the end of business hours Monday.

On December 9th, Molly, Andra, Jonathon and I were driving by the Well's and happened to stop on their road. During a peaceful conversation on public easement, a man who has been sending death threats to my friends for the past few months... walked down the Well's drive way and began to shout and threaten my friends.

Reward fund at $73,705

The Church Hill Rescue Squad announced that as of Dec. 10 the Summer Wells Reward Fund total is $73,705.

There were two large donations totaling $35,000 shortly after Summer was reported missing on June 15; and the remainder of the reward ($38,705) was from the contributions that were made either directly to the bank and/or mailed to the CHRS.

The following are the two ways that donations can be made to the reward fund: Donations can be directly taken to any Civis Bank Branch in Church Hill, Rogersville, and Sneedville; or Checks or Certified Checks can be mailed to: Church Hill Rescue Squad, PO Box 704, Church Hill, TN 37642.