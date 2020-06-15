Car and tractor show fundraiser to benefit child with cancer

Hawkins Countians looking for something to do on the Fourth of July weekend can now have fun while benefitting a child in need.
The July 3 benefit fundraiser at Sayrah Barn in Surgoinsville has been organized to support young Ellison Wilson, who was diagnosed with a Choroid Plexus Brain Tumor.
"This is a great opportunity for individuals and families to come out for a day of fun while supporting this beautiful child and his family," said organizer Christina Bellamy.
Concessions will be for sale, and a silent/dollar auction with fabulous prizes from local businesses and individuals will be held.
There will be dashboard plates for the first 50 registrants and three trophies awarded for each class. Registration is $10 per vehicle.
Registration for car/motorcycle/ tractor shows are from 4-6 p.m. Music will start at 5 p.m.
"What a way to start off the 4th of July holiday and you can end it with a trip to the fireworks on the 4th," Bellamy added.
All proceeds will go directly to the Wilson family.
Links to more information on the event and the Wilson family will be added within the online version of this article.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.