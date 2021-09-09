Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger announce she will be hosting the first annual Military Service Academy Day for students and their parents who would like to learn about the educational opportunities available at the United States Service Academies on Sept. 18.
“I’m thrilled to announce this excellent and informative event for students interested in pursuing a collegiate military education at our nation’s elite military academies and college ROTC programs,” Harshbarger said. “Our United States Armed Forces are at the heart of our nation. I’m excited to have the opportunity to share these programs with the future generations of Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District.”
The event will be held on Sept. 18 at Walters State Community College, 500 South Davy Crockett Parkway, Morristown. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the event will run until approximately 11:30 a.m.
The United States Air Force Academy, the United States Coast Guard Academy, the United States Merchant Marine Academy, the United States Naval Academy and West Point — the United States Military Academy will be represented.
RSVPs are required for attendance. To reserve your seat and to receive updates, please confirm attendance with Angie Jarnagin at angie.jarnagin@mail.house.gov.
This presentation is especially helpful to high school freshmen, sophomores, and juniors as they plan their future academic course selections and extracurricular activities.
Current seniors who have applied for admission to the academies will also appreciate the chance to speak with Cadets and Midshipmen about the programs to which they are interested in.
For more information, contact the Congresswoman’s Morristown office at (423) 254-1400.