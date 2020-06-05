KINGSPORT — A traffic stop related to a broken tail light on a vehicle traveling on West Stone Drive resulted in the arrest of two men on various charges.
Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Dustin Winter said the arrests happened around 2:15 a.m., on May 27, 2020, after he initiated a routine traffic stop for an inoperative tail light.
Winter made contact with the driver of the 2000 Ford Taurus, Alex L. Calliham, 34, of Ward Place, and one passenger Jonas Churchwell, 19, of Mullins Street, both of Kingsport.
Another passenger, who was not charged, was released from the scene.
Upon further investigation, Winter found that the tag on the vehicle had expired in October of last year, and that Calliham was driving with a suspended license.
Consent was given to search the car and inside Churchwell’s backpack, Winter found a strip of thin paper-like substance with the Pink Panther® cartoon character on it. The substance, wrapped in tin foil, was found after an investigation, to be LSD.
“I also found a plastic container with multiple baggies and more tin foil,” Winter’s report states.
As the investigation moved forward, Winter learned that Calliham was wanted on a Sullivan County warrant for violation of probation.
He was taken into custody on the violation of probation warrant and handed over to Sullivan County authorities.
Churchwell was charged with Possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A date for Churchwell’s arraignment in Sessions Court had not been set at the time the report was filed.
