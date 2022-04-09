Got a message from Teresa Greer telling me about a Career Fair at the Surgoinsville Middle School from 5pm-6pm Tuesday April 5th.
Teresa said she would there with the Holston River Exhibit and that Charlie Grow would be representing the Surgoinsville Museum along with Ural Ward who donated the Native North American artifacts. And asked if I were free it would please everyone in the community if I could come do an article.
Well I just happened to be looking for another story because I sent my column Sunday night so it could be in the Rogersville Review’s Wednesday paper so this perfect timing. Also, these days who isn’t looking for a job or two? And as we all know we can all use help sorting out opportunities as well as possibilities available to us.
When I arrived I was greeted and directed to the lounge with awaiting treats but I headed to the gymnasium where all the booths were set up.
As I started walking around and taking pictures I noticed there was an air of excitement that was palpable all around and the energy of the room was incredible. Booth after booth of endless opportunities waiting to be explored and the crowd wasted no time diving in.
I spotted Teresa Greer and her crew Ron Keirsy, Jean Keirsy, and Alice Queener having their picture taken by Charlie Grow who went to school there and painted the mural in the gym when he was about fifteen years old.
I asked him about the meaning if the artwork and he confirmed what I thought that the town of Surgoinsville sits on a river in the foothills of the mountain and the eagle is the Surgoinsville mascot.
Charlie said the team who put the museum together are a wonderful group who were honored to attend the Career Fair and talk with students about career opportunities in the museum field. He said that many of the students asked good questions about becoming a museum professional and hoped their answers helped plant seeds for their future.
Next door to them was a fascinating guy retired NASA and US Navy firefighter Bill Killen who I wish I could have had more time to speak with. He told me he has a one hundred year old firetruck and he wrote a book called The History of The Apollo and Skylab Rescue Team. I am certain I could write another column about him and find out more about him.
The Hawkins County Rescue Squad guys were a lot of fun and got a volunteer to dress up 9n the Firefighter garb. I snapped pictures and he looked pretty cool. There’s something about a man in uniform for sure. There were some sharp dressed Law Enforcement Officers manning booths as well and they got lots of attention and interested people asking questions.
The Pal’s booth didn’t have any samples of food or iced tea but they were happy to pose for pictures and talk about career opportunities.
Ballad Health was represented asking for compassionate individuals to care for those in need. Of course as a former Respiratory Therapist I recommend this career choice if you are interested in this field. Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Services had plenty of office positions as well as medical career opportunities available.
Hawkins County Schools are hiring and of course teachers are our future so I hope a lot of students are interested in a career in this field.
The Tennessee Valley Authority has apparently changed a lot since I was a girl but I was always fascinated by this venture. We visited the Steam Plant when I was in school and it left an impression on me. I am certain this would be a fantastic opportunity for an interesting career choice.
Some of the other booths were TN Voices, Christian-Sells Funeral Home, EOC Educational Opportunities Center, and Luttrell Staffing Group.
Teresa Greer said she enjoyed the evening and it was a pleasure talking to all the children and parents. All the booths were well attended and all the kids were having a great time exploring career and educational opportunities with their parents and friends as well as collecting freebies in their goody bags.
Events like this are a wonderful chance to see exactly what’s available and what interests you. It’s a good idea to keep an open mind and check out all the booths to see if anything strikes a chord. Remember it’s never too late to start a new career so get out there and discover your options for success.
There are many colleges and Universities in this area to help with your educational such as ETSU, Walter’s State Community College, LMU, Tusculum, Northeast State and TN College of Applied Technology.