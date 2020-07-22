ROGERSVILLE — After months of planning, early voting for the Aug. 6. State and Federal Primary and County General election is off to a safe and secure start in Hawkins County.
“Our staff has been working diligently to prepare for this election,” said Administrator of Elections Crystal Rogers. “We have ensured our polling locations have room for social distancing and have taken other measures to protect voters and poll officials. It is great to see all of our plans in action and I encourage voters to take advantage of early voting to skip Election Day lines.”
Early voting started July 17, and runs Monday to Saturday until Saturday, Aug. 1.
Election Day is Thursday, Aug. 6.
Early voting allows Hawkins County voters to avoid Election Day crowds and the flexibility of evening and Saturday hours. Located at the Courthouse, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the Church Hill Rescue Squad Building, Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Both locations are open the Saturdays of 25, and Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. Both locations will be open until 8 p.m. on July 31.
The Election Commission also wants voters to know, who do not wish to vote in-person due to the COVID-19 virus situation, are eligible to request an absentee ballot by mail. To be eligible to vote by mail the voter must have presented their photo ID upon registering or when voting in the past.
The last day applications to vote by mail can be processed are July 30, 2020. Applications can be received in person, by mail, or emailed with the voter’s scanned signature attached. Ballots must be mailed and received by August 6, 2020 in the Election Office, Rogers said.
Voters are encouraged to do their part during early voting and on Election Day. This includes wearing a face covering and maintaining a six-foot distance from poll officials and other voters. Voters should expect to see signs with further safety instructions at their polling locations. All poll officials will be wearing face coverings and will be trained to take appropriate protective measures. All voters will be given a voter’s kit that includes a glove, pen, and ‘I Voted Sticker” to use while in the polling precinct.
The easiest way for voters to find early voting and Election Day voting locations, view and mark sample ballots and much more is by downloading the GoVoteTN app or by visiting GoVoteTN.com. Download the GoVoteTN app for free in the App Store or Google Play.
Tennesseans voting early or on Election Day should remember to bring valid photo identification to the polls. A driver's license or photo ID issued by the Tenn. Dept. of Safety and Homeland Security, by Tenn. state government or by the federal government are acceptable even if they are expired. College student IDs are not acceptable.
For more information about early voting in Hawkins County visit hawkins.commission@tn.gov or call the office at 423-272-8061.