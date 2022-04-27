I have a distant relative, Burt, who has never been very successful in marriage. A few years ago, he was complaining to me about his third wife.
As he ranted on about all her deficiencies and character flaws, it occurred to me that his complaints about her were amazingly like ones he had rehearsed to me on many occasions about his first and second wives.
Well, his third wife was a wonderful woman and we all loved and respected her. But Burt dropped her like a hot rock. The last time I heard from Burt, he was complaining about his fourth wife.
That reminds me of this humorous fable I heard when I was a young boy:
One afternoon an old man decided to take a nap on the sofa. While he was asleep, his two mischievous grandsons rubbed some Limburger cheese in his moustache.
When he woke up, he smelled the foul odor. “This room stinks!” he thought, and he went into the kitchen. He sniffed around the kitchen and said, “The kitchen stinks too!”
He spent several hours searching through his house and, no matter where he went, the odor was there and so he went outside to get some fresh air. When he drew in a great big breath, he was shocked to find that he could not escape the rank smell. “The whole world stinks!” he concluded when all the time, the problem was right under his nose.
Burt thought those four women were great when he married them but, before long, he found some faults and each one turned out to be a big disappointment. When he complained to me, I suggested that maybe his problem wasn’t with his four wives; maybe the problem was him. I guess the truth hurts. That was the last time he ever spoke to me, and I haven’t seen him in over 40 years.
“There are persons who always find a hair in their plate of soup for the simple reason that, when they sit down before it, they shake their heads until one falls in.” — Friedrich Hebbel
Ralph M. Petersen and his wife, Kathy, are the owners of the OLDE TOWNE EMPORIUM at 212 E. Main St. in Rogersville, Tennessee. Your comments are welcome. You may contact him at ralphmpetersen@gmail.com or by phone at (951) 321 9235.