A Rogersville man has been arrested for stalking and threatening a Surgoinsville resident.
On Feb.24 Arielle Housewright called the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office to complain that a man was at her residence without permission. When Dep. Jamie Smith arrived Housewright told him Nicholas Hoard, her unwanted visitor, had run into the woods. Smith spotted Hoard and ordered him to stop, but he did not.
Housewright said she woke up to find Hoard asleep in his car, so she woke him and told him to leave. She said Hoard threatened to “blow her up” and removed the cap from his car’s gas tank. He then climbed through her bedroom window that Housewright said he had previously broken.
Officers have been repeatedly called to the residence about Hoard, Smith said.
A warrant for aggravated stalking, evading arrest and criminal trespassing was issued for Hoard.
An automobile wreck caused by an alleged domestic argument has led to charges against a male passenger.
Abby Christian of Rogersville said she and Jonathan Moss of Mooresburg got into an argument on Feb. 25 while she was driving her car, and he grabbed the steering wheel, causing her to leave the road and crash.
Officers said Moss fled on foot before they arrived. A warrant for domestic assault and reckless endangerment has been issued against him.
An attempt to escape pursuing officers has left a Kingsport man facing numerous charges.
On Feb. 25 Hawkins County Sheriff’s Deputy Isaac Hutchins said he observed a car being drive recklessly on Highway 11W in Church Hill, “swerving all over the road.”
When Hutchins turned on his blue lights to try to stop the car, the driver accelerated, running several red lights and driving over 100 miles per hour, Hutchins said. The driver, later identified as Brandon Holmes, eventually drove off the edge of the road, then returned and struck the officer’s vehicle twice.
When the vehicle eventually came to a stop in the median, Holmes fled on foot and allegedly tossed a pistol into the ditch line. Holmes was charged with driving on a revoked license (third offense), driving left of center, felony evading arrest, speeding, reckless driving, reckless endangerment and three counts of running a red light.
Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Russellville man on Feb. 25 on charges of auto theft along with drug and firearms violations.
In the Dollar General parking lot Deputy Kyle Shively spotted the car which had been reported stolen. Dustin Sizemore was identified as the driver. After Shively noticed Sizemore rummaging around in the car, he removed him, and a search revealed a black handgun, drug paraphernalia and what appeared to be methamphetamine.
Sizemore was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm, driving while in possession of meth, criminal simulation and driving on a revoked license.
A passenger in the car, Brianna Huffaker of Morristown, was charged with criminal impersonation, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of meth.
Missing his turn on Goshen Valley Road led to the arrest of a Surgoinsville man Feb. 27 on multiple charges.
Jonathan McCloud drove down an embankment and got stuck at the intersection of Dykes Road, and Corp. Michael Allen responded when McCloud was seen staggering around his car. When he was told he had failed his field sobriety test, McCloud fled from officers, winding up in a marshy pond. He struck two officers before he was taken into custody.
McCloud was charged with driving under the influence, resisting arrest, assault on an officer (three counts), possession of a handgun by an intoxicated person and violation of the implied consent law.
A mechanics garage in Mooresburg was burglarized and an estimated $3,500 in materials was stolen in the overnight hours of Feb. 27.
The owner of the shop said someone cut the lock on the gate and broke into the garage, stealing an acetylene torch, a welder, two battery chargers, various wrenches, screwdrivers, pliers and ratchets and a set of tires.
Hawkins County Sheriff’s Deputies are seeking more information about the thefts.