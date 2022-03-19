The Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability (TCAD) recently released its final report as part of the State’s Elder Abuse Task Force..
The report emphasizes the urgent need to address financial exploitation as it has become a multifaceted problem affecting an increasingly large portion of Tennessee’s elder and vulnerable adult population.
“In recent years our state has seen an increase in elder financial exploitation, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated the problem as those most vulnerable to the virus had to isolate from their family and friends,” said James Dunn, TCAD Executive Director. “I am thankful to Governor Bill Lee, the Tennessee General Assembly, our Comptroller, and the members of this Task Force, including our partners in law enforcement, for the opportunity to work together toward raising awareness and collaborating as we continue to explore ways to further protect Tennessee’s aging population.”
The Task Force was reestablished in May 2021 following the passage of SB304/HB345. The legislation required the Task Force to:
Assess the current status of elders and other vulnerable adults covered by the Tennessee Adult Protection Act related to financial exploitation;
Examine the existing barriers, services, and resources addressing the needs of these elder persons and vulnerable adults; and
Develop recommendations to address problems associated with the financial exploitation of these elder persons and vulnerable adults.
Recommendations
Strengthen Adult Protective Services Investigative Authority: APS’s current criteria for elder financial exploitation investigations are too narrow. Presently, APS may only investigate “the improper use by a caretaker of funds that have been paid by a governmental agency” for an investigation to commence. Today it is common for individuals to co-mingle their finances and alleged perpetrators are not always caretakers.
In a 2016 report to the General Assembly, the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability discussed the narrow definition of elder financial exploitation in the law that limits APS’s authority. During Task Force discussions, District Attorneys advocated that they believe the mandate given to APS should be expanded to include non-governmental funds. Additionally, including all types of alleged perpetrators rather than just caregivers would likely lead to a discovery of more cases.
As noted in the OREA report, “as the number of reports [to APS] increased, the number of allegations investigated by APS did not increase.” Given the foregoing, the statute regarding these criteria may need to be revised.
Create a Sole Source for Reporting and Data Collection: A theme across each of the issues discovered during conversations and meetings of the Task Force is the absence of data regarding financial exploitation against the elderly.
Although APS can track the cases it investigates; cases that are forwarded from APS to other agencies are unable to be tracked. This leads to difficulties in identifying, investigating, and prosecuting elder financial exploitation.
While financial institutions have improved tools to report cases when aging Tennesseans are exploited financially, the Task Force and stakeholders have also discussed concerns that financial institutions do not always have clarity on how to report incidents of suspected activity or whom to report them to.
At the Task Force’s meeting, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) Director David Rausch stated that conversations are ongoing to explore establishing a 1-800 hotline within TBI to report instances of financial exploitation.
Legislative Solution for Unlicensed Residential Facilities: TCAD was tasked by the Governor’s Office to study the issue of unlicensed facilities as TCAD is the designated state unit on aging and is mandated to provide leadership relative to aging issues on behalf of older persons in the state.
Solutions to the unlicensed facility problem may include a standing “strike force” with specific protocols for the external stakeholders that could be codified. Operation of an unlicensed facility in the State of Tennessee is a Class B misdemeanor; increasing criminal penalties for chronic operators of unlicensed facilities to a Class D felony could be a deterrent. Education for the general public about unlicensed facilities will also be a key component, along with dedicated webpages with links to each facility type and how to apply. Semi-independent living services, like those provided by the Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, could be expanded.
Tiny homes may be an additional option, as the Fire Marshal’s Office now regulates permanent construction of tiny homes. Residential homes for the aged, currently licensed by the Department of Health, could become a certificate instead of a license and placed with a non-medical entity among state government as a program to be expanded on for addressing the need of this population in a way that does not compete with the skilled healthcare facility industry unnecessarily.
TCAD holds the belief that empowering the community to care for the elderly via non-medical facilities within residential settings can be a solution to mitigate the growing issue where aging adults are at greater risk of financial exploitation by their caretakers.
Conclusion
Financial exploitation is a multifaceted problem affecting an increasingly large portion of Tennessee’s elder population. Victims of financial exploitation often face extreme economic hardship. Some estimates put the national financial impact from $2.9 billion to $36 billion per year. As Tennessee’s aging population grows from retirees moving into the state and the current population aging, so too will the occurrence of financial exploitation.
The Elder Abuse Task Force serves an important role in combatting elder and vulnerable adult abuse by increasing education and awareness, proposing solutions for elder abuse prevention, and informing the public of these signs of abuse.
The Task Force is confident that any potential legislation arising from its work will positively impact the ongoing fight against elder and vulnerable abuse, neglect, and exploitation and make a difference for our most vulnerable Tennesseans.