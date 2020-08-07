My father-in-law grew up on a hardscrabble farm in South Dakota under the shadow of the Great Depression. In his day, self-reliance was more than a fine-sounding parlor phrase — it was an everyday survival skill. He often lamented that people today whine incessantly about their supposed rights but never mention responsibilities.
It is undeniable that public demands for “rights” have been in an ascending trajectory for many years, while acceptance of responsibilities in both public and private spheres have atrophied. Indeed, the concepts of rights and responsibilities are now virtually decoupled.
Classically, rights and responsibilities were two views of the same thing — like the obverse-and-reverse of a coin, up-and-down, wise-and-foolish. The lopsidedness of the currently popular concept of rights is not just a quirk of language evolution. It is a mutation of the fundamental concept and reality of rights.
The idea of individual rights has been gradually replaced by an Orwellian redefinition of “rights” as group entitlements reflecting the encroachment of socialist philosophy on the individualistic free-market system expounded by Locke and other late eighteenth-century philosophers.
The Lockean concept of universal rights was that individuals have an obligation to obey and a right to expect treatment in accord with natural law, which represents the universally valid and binding obligations of all men to each other. As succinctly stated by R.J. Maybury: “Do not encroach on other persons or their property” and “Do all that you have agreed to do.”
Individual rights always imply a reciprocal responsibility. However, to the extent individual rights are subverted by government actions, individual responsibility is likewise negated.
For example, if the government decrees that some citizens should be favored by funds expropriated from others, then not only are the rights of the disfavored group abrogated, but the responsibilities of all individuals to act in accordance with just principles are diminished.
The result of such actions causes erosion of the moral fabric of society, because morality can only exist if individuals are free to decide for themselves whether or not to do the right thing even if this may involve a sacrifice of personal advantage.
To paraphrase Milton, “If every action which is good or evil in a man were performed under compulsion, virtue would be but a name and what praise would then be due to the well-doer?” If a paternalistic state claims responsibility to care for the indigent, guarantee employment and public health, protect individuals from their own bad judgement, and shelter everyone from the vagaries of life, then how can the moral fiber of society do anything but decline?
If the premise of social order is that virtue is that which serves the “greatest good for the greatest number,” then individual choices between right and wrong actions become irrelevant and moral absolutes dissipate like smoke.
Is the “greatest good” achieved by expropriating private property? Or perhaps the benefits of euthanasia are deemed to outweigh the detriments? Then moral relativism reigns and consequences to mere individuals are irrelevant.
Socialist policies cannot be maintained without government control of the monetary system — that is to say, without constant inflation of the money supply. The ability to counterfeit indiscriminately allows the government to underwrite special privileges and repay debts with devalued money.
Monetary inflation inevitably leads to inflated prices for goods and services (the dollar is now worth about five percent of its value in 1914 when the Federal Reserve opened for business), although new dollars are distributed nonuniformly through the economy — effectively serving as a highly regressive tax.
Constant distortion in the value of money encourages consumption and speculation over saving and productive investment. It erodes the work ethic and thwarts deferred gratification. In short, the loss of a reliable measure of monetary value unmoors ethics from its traditional values of thrift and honesty.
The loss of moral absolutes is an inevitable tendency of socialist principles—not only in their ultimate totalitarian realization but in “kinder and gentler” democratic incarnations in which the “tyranny of the majority,” so feared by Madison, Jefferson, and others, subverts the Rule of Law. In both cases, the negation of individual responsibility and personal conscience acts to strip away the veneer of moral turpitude as easily as rain on a bare field.
The ultimate irony of socialist doctrines, including those in democratic garb, is that while conceived (or at least marketed) with lofty humanitarian goals, they lead inexorably to the destruction of society’s moral fabric, as well as its material productivity.
And just as paradoxically, unfettered capitalism founded on individual rights that give each person the liberty to pursue their own interests within constraints of the Rule of Law, not only maximizes personal liberty but leads to societies of strong moral fiber that actually deliver the greatest good for the greatest number in the long run.
As Adam Smith observed over 200 years ago, “It is not from the benevolence of the butcher, the brewer, or the baker that we can expect our dinner, but from their regard for their own interest. Let a man seek his own advantage and sometimes he will flourish, sometimes he will flounder. But always the process of innovation and failure will reward the common good.”
Forsaking the high road of individual rights and responsibilities for shortcuts that promise instant gratification will not be without consequences to us or our children. As James Madison warned, “By an inevitable chain of causes and effects, providence punishes national sins by national calamities.”
The inevitable is now and the calamity is in progress.
Jack Parker is a retired professor of civil and environmental engineering at the University of Tennessee and a former research scientist at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. He currently lives on a farm in Hawkins County.