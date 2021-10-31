Howdy and welcome to the Bookend. How are you all? I am homesick for Northeast Tennessee.
It is where my beautiful, sweet southern mother is from. She’s been gone for a long time, but I feel close to her where she grew up. Plus, I’ve got more than just a little Appalachian in me.
Which is why I love log cabins. I have lived in nine previous cabins all over Tennessee. You can read about them all online under Teresa Kindred at the Rogersville Review. Let me tell you about where I live now-in log cabin number ten.
First, I’d like to say that these cabins are a special gift and blessing from God. He always helps me get the one I want. Each and every cabin that I have lived in is unique.
One thing that I like that usually comes with log cabins is the forest. I don’t think, in my humble opinion there is nothing that stirs the senses like sitting on the porch surrounded by the forest.
The way the breeze stirs through the fronds of the delicate, yet strong towering trees. I sigh with exquisite peace and pleasure when I am in the forest. It’s entirely what I have been doing for months in cabin number ten.
There is quite the history associated with this cabin. The logs are from at least as far back as 1856.
A family that I have been friends with for years, their grandparents purchased these antique logs from the University of the South in the 1950’s. They used to be the horse barn at the University. Yep, you read that right-horse barn. The grandparents took the logs and built a darling, darling cabin on private family land.
It is so gorgeous; my front porch has a view straight off of a huge bluff. I like nothing better than to hike the property-at any time of day-and stop at the edge of the bluff and look at the miles of fertile farmland below. A bird or two is usually soaring high over the valley.
So, I am homesick for my mother’s people, but I am enjoying all of this gift. My southern, ladylike, pure class mother used to say to me, “Teresa Ann, close the door! Do you live in a barn?” I’m sorry Mama, yes, I do.
Until next time, have a good week, and have a literary week.