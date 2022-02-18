The Kingsport Police Department renews request this past week for information that will help them locate two teenage boys from separate investigations who have been missing for months.
Stephen McGovern, 16, has been missing since April, and Damien Roy Osborne, 15, was reported missing in November.
Stephen McGovern
The Kingsport Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating 16-year-old Stephen McGovern who has been missing for 10 months.
While foul play is not suspected, Detectives are making every possible effort to locate him.
Stephen is a 16 year old white male juvenile. He is 5 feet 8 inches in height and weighs 145 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen on April 16, 2021.
Damien Roy Osborne
On November 1, 2021, 15 year Damien Roy Osborne was reported as a missing juvenile to the Kingsport Police Department.
While foul play is not suspected at this time, due to his minor age, investigators are making every possible effort to locate him.
He is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen around the 400th block of Allen Drive.
Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of either McGovern or Osborne is asked to contact the K.P.D. Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
Alternatively, if an individual who is able to supply information related to these or any other cases wishes not to be identified, tips can be submitted anonymously via online “Citizen Feedback” forms available at the following link: