Heritage Days kicks off with a rumble Friday night as hot rods flood downtown Rogersville for the Friday Cruise-In, followed by two more days of arts and crafts, live entertainment, and a lot of good food.
Heritage Days begins Friday at 5:30 p.m. with the Children’s Costume Contest & Parade, sponsored by The Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce.
This year’s theme is Healthcare Heroes Through the Ages. Registration for the Children’s parade begins at 4:15 p.m. in the First Baptist Church parking lot.
The Great Chili Cook-off
The Great Chili Cook-off, which is 3-6 p.m. Friday at the Hale Springs Inn courtyard, has always been a crowd pleaser.
Sponsored by First Community Bank the event feature 10 teams competing for numerous titles, including People’s Choice.
Chili samples will begin at 5 p.m. inside the Courtyard at the Hale Springs Inn. Enjoy live entertainment by Jeff Orr.
Mixed Media Art and Photography Show
This year, Appalachian Community Federal Credit Union will sponsor the Mixed Media Art and Photography Show. The mixed media Art and Photography Show offers categories for children, youth, adults and Veterans.
Seven categories of art will be judged, including paintings, drawings, sculptures, needlework, glass, fabrics, fiber, textile, wood, photographs, enhanced photographs, and other three dimensional art.
The Art Show will be exhibited inside the Local Artist Gallery on Main Street.
The Art Show is not limited to Rogersville/Hawkins County participants only. Entry forms for the Mixed Art and Photography Show are available at the following locations: RHA Depot Museum and online at www.rogersvilleheritage.org
The Quilt Show is back
Quilting has been a longstanding way of life for centuries. Some things have faded over the years but the art of quilting is alive and well in Rogersville, Tennessee.
Forms can be picked up at 415 South Depot, Rogersville, TN. or online at
The Quilt Show is sponsored by Hawkins County Gas.
Other Friday evening events
The Heritage Days food court on South Depot Street opens at 5 p.m. featuring a variety of street food vendors for great festival foods or local downtown restaurants until way in the evening.
Rogersville Main Street and Random Rods Car Club will host the final Cruise- In of the season with a parade of over 100 vintage automobiles (pre-1980 only) from 6-9 p.m. Visit the Rogersville Main Street booth to vote for “People’s Choice,” to be awarded at the close of the evening.
Enjoy the music of Night Moves at the Main Stage on the Town Square beginning at 6 p.m. The group plays a variety of multigenerational music- Main Stage sponsored by Eastman Credit Union and the Rogersville, Chevrolet Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep dealership.
The main event starts Saturday
On Saturday, Oct. 9 the festival’s opening ceremony, sponsored by U Save, will begins at 10 a.m. on the courthouse lawn. Uniformed representatives of the Sons of the American Revolution, accompanied by the Cherokee Chorale, will conduct a flag ceremony followed by the singing of the National Anthem, and invocation by Sheldon Livesay of Of One Accord Ministries.
The festival opens immediately after the ceremony with hosts of demonstrators highlighting heritage skills in the demonstrator’s yard including a living history exhibition, blacksmiths, chicken scratch demonstration, Copper Building, onsite apple butter stir and many more.
Demonstrator’s Yard sponsored by Holston ElectricThe Davis Grist Mill and Antique Farm Exhibit will be on display on South Depot Street and Artisan Craft booths will line four blocks of Main and Church Streets.
The Yates Agency, Camille Carpenter, Young’uns Yard will offer old-fashioned games, inflatables, balloon art, the Heritage Train, and face painting.
The Dance Stage and the Main Stage on the square will provide a variety of new exciting groups and repeat favorites, offering non-stop entertainment throughout the festival.
Heritage Days’ is excited to host returning CivilWar reenactors of the Company of the 12th Tennessee Cavalry Battalion. B Company will set up an encampment on Friday evening.
Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. they will perform War skirmishes, Cavalry and artillery demonstrations, saber drills, and practice maneuvers at Crockett SpringsPark, located on South Rogers Street.
Guests are asked to bring folding chairs to this and all other outdoor exhibitions and shows.
Visit the Food Court for a variety of street food or visit downtown restaurants for your dining pleasure. The beautiful Hale Springs Inn, circa 1824 features McKinney’s Tavern for lunch, dinner, or drinks. While visiting, take a tour of the historic Inn.
The Heritage Days 2020 Schedule
Friday, Oct. 8
6 p.m. — Cruise Inn on the Square. Cruise through the historic district.
6 p.m. — 9 p.m. — Night Moves to perform on the Main Stage beside Hale Spring Inn.
Saturday Oct 9
10 a.m. — Opening ceremony — Tennessee Sons of the American Revolution Color Guard, CHS Drum Corps, National Anthem and Invocation
10 a.m. — 6 p.m. — Craft Booths, Food Court, Demonstrators Yard, and Young’Uns Yard, Antique Farm Equipment Show, Mixed Media Art Show, Dance Stage, and Music on the Main Stage.
12 p.m — Antique Tractor Parade
9 a.m. — 5:30 p.m. — Performance by the 12th Tennessee Cavalry Battalion at Crockett Spring Park.
Sunday, Oct 10
12-6 p.m. — Craft Booths, Food Court, Demonstrators Yard, and Young’Uns Yard, Antique Farm Equipment Show, Mixed Media Art Show, Dance Stage, and Music on the Main Stage.
2 p.m. — Antique Tractor Parade
We encourage everyone to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Grand Presenters of this year’s celebration include TVA-John Sevier, Ballad Health, Rogersville Review, Town of Rogersville and the Tennessee Arts Commission. Please stop by the presenter booths on Main Street to look at the informational displays and say thanks to these contributors.