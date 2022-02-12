An internationally renowned brass quintet is coming to Johnson City.
Boston Brass will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, in the Grand Hall of the East Tennessee State University Martin Center for the Arts.
“This will be a wonderful concert in a fun and friendly environment,” said Dr. Brett Long, an assistant professor in the ETSU Department of Music. “We are excited to have Boston Brass offer a world class performance for ETSU students and our community.”
Boston Brass aims to provide a “one-of-a-kind experience,” organizers said, and attempts “to bridge the ocean of classical formality to delight audiences in an evening of great music and boisterous fun.” Known across the world, both The CBS Early Show and NPR’s Performance Today have featured Boston Brass.
Tickets are available at the Martin Center Box Office. Order tickets online or call the Martin Center at 423-439-2787.
Located as 1320 W. State of Franklin, the Martin Center is across from the main campus of ETSU.
For additional information, contact the Department of Music at 423-439-4270 or music@etsu.edu.