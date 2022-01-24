Church Hill to use federal funds for sewer improvements, new splash pad tank

“I’ve been sitting on this board for 27 years, and I have never seen the opportunities that this city will have within the next year,” Church Hill Mayor Dennis Deal told the Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Jan. 18.
Church Hill has been awarded a total of $1.97 million in state COVID-19 stimulus funds. The town has already received half of their allotment, with the second half expected to arrive around November or December of 2022.
“That’s a big deal for this town,” Deal said.
He added of the funds, “The good thing is that it’s a moving target.”
Deal proposed using around $100,000 of the funds for a water tank for the new splash pad. This way, the water can be stored in the tank, then filtered and recycled within the splash pad instead of continually pulling from city water.
“We were hit with some high water bills last summer (because of the splash pad)--even up to $15,000 to $18,000,” Deal said. “The city can’t afford that.”
The splash pad was completed in July of 2020 but never opened that season due to local COVID-19 numbers. It’s grand opening took place on April 30, 2021, but it experienced operational problems in August and was turned off for the remainder of the season.
Additionally, the town is eligible for a grant of up to $1.27 million from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) to be used for wastewater system improvements. This is part of TDEC’s plan to administer its portion of the Federal American Rescue Plan (ARP).This grant would require a 20% match from the city to use the grant, but Deal excitedly told the BMA that the town could use part of the aforementioned $1.97 COVID-19 relief funds as their match.
“Then, we’re STILL not spending taxpayer’s money,” Deal said. “The city has opportunities right now that, as long as I’ve sat here, we’ve never had. It’s unreal.”
Deal also noted that Hawkins County received $6.3 million from TDEC for this purpose, and, from his understanding, municipalities within the county can request a portion of this funding for projects to improve their wastewater and sewer systems. So, he instructed the town’s grant writer to request a portion of these funds as well.
Deal said he planned to meet with the city’s grant writer and an engineer later in the week to determine exactly what needs to be done at the sewer plant to bring it up to date.
“By the time we’re done, we should have a state-of-the art sewer system, and the taxpayers really didn’t have to pay for it,” he said.