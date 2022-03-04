The local health departments in the Northeast Region continue to offer home test kits to the community. Individuals can pick up a home test kit at any of the local health departments Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
PCR tests are still available by appointment only at the local health departments. Please call your local health department for additional information if you require a PCR test. To schedule a COVID test at one of the two Hawkins County Health Departments call: Hawkins-Rogersville 423-272-7641; or Hawkins-Church Hill 423-357-5341.
Reasons to get tested
• If you have COVID-19 symptoms
• At least 5 days after known or suspected close contact to COVID-19
• For screening (schools, workplaces, congregate settings, etc.)
• Before and after travel
• When asked by a healthcare professional
For more COVID-19 testing information, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/testing.html