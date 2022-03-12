If you watch broadcast TV you’ve probably seen one of the “That’s Who We R” spots. If not, here’s what it’s all about.
The spots are part of a National Association of Realtors® (NAR) campaign to raise awareness. The goal is to help consumers understand that Realtors® are real estate professionals. The parallel goal is to help consumers distinguish between Realtors® — members of NAR and guided by the association’s Code of Ethics — from non-member agents and numerous do-it-yourself platforms.
Ideas for the spots focus on simple yet personal and emotional moments day in and day out is thousands of variations. They leverage a diverse set of characters and real estate situations – residential and commercial – that work together to be relatable at scale. Each spot shows how Realtors’® expertise, ethics, and neighborhood knowledge to guide consumers through numerous scenarios, establishing trust and inspiring confidence despite surprises. Neighborhood knowledge is a key factor.
The “That’s Who We R” TV spots feature four storylines, including:
The Neighbor https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-gm2wwajD7o
The Right Thing https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-gm2wwajD7o
The Search https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-gm2wwajD7o
The Unexpected https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9hNdXJN0CW8
Real-life similar situations play out hundreds of times every month here in NE TN and SW VA. Across the nation, it increases to instances to tens of thousands of examples.
These are the sides of a Realtor’s® client relationship that all-too-often go unseen. The same goes for outcomes for individual consumers. And they don’t include the hundreds if not thousands of examples of Realtor®-based community service and volunteer projects and individual efforts. That’s another story but the core message is the same: Realtors® make a difference.
According to NAR’s press release outlining this year’s “That’s Who We R” campaign, “These ads highlight the value Realtors® bring by showcasing our members’ dedication, expertise, and professionalism,” said Victoria Gillespie, NAR chief marketing and communications officer. “As a former agent and Realtor®, I know personally how we go above and beyond to make ownership a reality for our clients. By establishing and cultivating trusted partnerships with millions of prospective property owners, Realtors® are not only champions for consumers, but also for the communities they serve.”
“The National Association of Realtors® is 1.5 million members strong, and we take immense pride in being expert guides and supportive counselors at every touchpoint throughout the real estate transaction,” added NAR President Leslie Rouda Smith, a Realtor® from Plano, Texas and broker associate at Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate in Dallas. “I am extremely proud of NAR’s ad campaign and how it delivers on our promise to members, boldly distinguishing Realtors® within the crowded real estate industry.”
NAR is America’s largest trade association, representing more than 1.5 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries. Realtors® are members of the National Association of Realtors®.
NETAR is the largest trade association in the Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia region representing over 1,500 members and 100 affiliates involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.