A Church Hill teen who was implicated in a crime spree in late 2020 involving burglary, assault, and theft was sentenced to four years of supervised probation earlier this month.
Dylan Gregory Herron, 19, 132 Pine St., Church Hill pleaded guilty in Hawkins County Criminal Court on Dec. 10 to charges from four separate cases including two counts of auto burglary, three counts of theft under $1,000, theft over $2,500, aggravated burglary, and assault.
Aside from the four years of supervised probation Herron was ordered by Judge John Dugger to pay $7,817 in fines and fees. He was also granted a Judicial diversion which means if he completes the term so his probation his record can be expunged.
On Oct. 19, 2020 Herron was accused of a home invasion and assault on Carters Valley Road with two juvenile males for the purpose of collecting a debt from a 17-year-old male for a previous alcohol purchase.
At the time he was wanted by the HCSO on auto burglary charges.
In an unrelated incident Herron pleaded guilty in Session Court in March to possession of a firearm without a serial number, theft under $1,000, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and contributing to the delinquency of a minor stemming from a traffic stop that occurred on Feb. 15. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail and one year of probation which is still in effect.
Other December Criminal Court pleas
Dennis Wayne Lawson, 43, 327 Lauren Drive, Rogersville, was sentenced to eight years of supervised probation and $1,126 in fines and fees for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Lawson was arrested Dec. 15, 2020 and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after HCSO deputies responding to a break-in complaint at his home reportedly observed that Lawson had fired a shotgun through his floor into the basement as well as outside in the front yard.
During the investigation, the HCSO located a 12-gauge shotgun and two .22-caliber rifles in Lawson’s bedroom. Lawson stated he was firing the guns to scare away whoever was in the residence. A computer check showed Lawson had been convicted of aggravated burglary, burglary and theft in March of 2020. The HCSO also stated there was no evidence of any break-in.
Brittany Blue Bailey, 29, 127 Henderson St., Surgoinsville, was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days probation and $2,000 in fines and fees for possession of Schedule IV narcotics.
Stephanie Dawn Lawson, 49, 1000 Windy Hills, Rogersville, was sentenced to four years of Community Corrections (House Arrest) and $2,614 in fines and fees for two counts of forgery, two count of identity theft, theft under $1,000 and identity theft.
Misty Michelle Sabins, 40, 463 Grassy Valley Rd., Whitesburg, was sentenced to four years with a 35 percent release eligibility as a multiple offender, as well as $1,611 in fines and fees for forgery and identity theft.