Hawkins County Director of Schools Matt Hixson had declined to accept salary increase the past three years since being hired to this position until he acquired a meaningful pay increase for county school teachers and staff.
Having achieved that in the 2021-22 fiscal year budget, on Thursday Hawkins County Board of Education chairman Chris Christian proposed to give Hixson a raise proportional to what teachers received.
That would have elevated Hixson’s salary by $12,000, from $105,000 to $117,000.
The proposal became controversial, however, not because of the amount proposed, but because board member Tecky Hicks felt the matter should have been discussed in workshop before coming to the full board for consideration.
Following some admonitions by Hicks about the procedure of the proposed pay increase, Hicks made a motion to increase Hixson’s pay to $125,000. That motion was approved 6-0.
Previous raise offers refused
Hixson began working as Hawkins County director of schools in January of 2019 at the same $105,000 salary he had going into Thursday’s BOE meeting.
“We’ve tried in the past to give him some raises, and he has refused,” Christian said. “I will have to say that our director did accept a one time stipend of $2,100, and that was from COVID funds that all employees in the county received. But, our director wouldn’t accept that money until all employees had received theirs.”
Christian said the negotiation for Hixson’s increase took about two minutes. Hixson said he would accept a pay increase equal to the average percentage of pay increase teachers have received since he was hired.
“I thought, you can’t beat that kind of thinking, because math don’t lie, and it’s exactly what our certificated employees got,” Christian said.
Board member Jackie Charles made the motion, and Judy Trent seconded to increase Hixson’s annual salary by $12,000, which was that average percent.
Hicks asked the origin of this proposal.
“Should it not have been brought up before this board (meeting) at some type of a meeting somewhere at some time prior to bringing us here in the middle of the arena,” Hicks said.
Christian: “What could we have done then?”
Hicks: “We could have asked the pertinent questions that if we ask them here might be embarrassing to somebody.”
“We’re cheating him”
Hicks questioned whether Christian has the authority to negotiate Hixson’s contract. County attorney Jim Phillips noted that anything Christian and Hixson agreed upon would have to come before the board for final approval.
Board member McClure Boyd added, “Mr. Christian has brought it before the board, and I think we should just vote.”
Boyd also made a motion to make Hixson’s pay increase retroactive to this past Jan. 1. That motion was approved, but not before Hicks decided to up the ante, increasing Hixson’s salary from $105,000 to $125,000, rather than the $117,000 that was proposed by Christian.
At that point Hixson said he wanted to “weigh in” on the discussion, but he was advised by other commissioners to hold his tongue, accept it, and go on.
Board member Debbie Shedden seconded Hicks’ motion.
“I know when Mr. Hixson came we increased the salary of the director then,” Hicks said. “He’s been here long enough now, and he’s not taken any salary increases, and to heck with the math. I’m looking at it from a humanitarian thing, with the responsibilities and the time spent.”
Hicks said he feels the $125,000 salary was appropriate based on what school directors receive in surrounding counties. Hicks further stated that he felt Hixson’s salary was low based on the salary of some of his subordinates in the school system.
“If he don’t make $25,000 more than any other employee in the school system, then we’re cheating him,” Hicks added.