Just about anything that walks, crawls, grows or swims can go on the grill.
Here are some proteins (OK, meats) you can put on the grill from most healthy to least healthy from nutritionists HuffPost spoke to.
Salmon
You knew there’d be a fish at the top of the list, and salmon is packs a punch with omega-3 fatty acids, plus it grills up beautifully.
“It’s especially flavorful when rubbed with a mix of brown sugar and spices,” RDN Amy Gorin said. “It’s my top choice for a barbecue, because it’s a lean protein that also has heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids.”
Skinless White Meat Chicken
Skinless chicken breast comes in second because it’s high in protein but low in fat, saturated fat and calories. It takes flavor from sauces and marinades well, just watch the salt, sugar and oil.
Dark Meat Chicken
Dietitians say that cooking with the skin on and the bone in can keep chicken meat moist and flavorful, but it should be served without the fatty skin attached.
“If you’re doing the grilling, you can remove it before cooking and brush the chicken with barbecue sauce,” RDN Karen Ansel said. “Otherwise, simply peel it back from the cooked chicken with a form and dip your chicken in some sauce for extra flavor.”
Turkey Burgers
A word of warning for the experts: Turkey burgers can be even higher in fat than lean beef burgers. This is because the skin is often ground in with the meat. Look for labels that say lean on them to help you make better choices.
“Honestly, the calories in beef and turkey aren’t significantly different,” RDN Amanda Frankeny said. “Whichever you choose, portion out four-ounce patties, load on vegetables or slaw and use a modest amount of condiments.”
Plant-Based Meat Substitutes
It’s important to watch the carbs in these, nutritionists say, and they may not be a much healthier choice than the meat version.
“For example, the fat and saturated fat in the Impossible burger ranks the same as some animal proteins,” RDN Toby Smithson said. “It’s also important to note that it has 14 grams of carbohydrates, which is equivalent to the carbs in a slice of bread. You’ll need to take this into consideration if you’re watching your carb intake.”