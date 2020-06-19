WILLIAMSBURG, KY — In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50 and be in good academic standing.
Congratulations to Ashley Michaelson of Rogersville, on making the Dean’s List for Spring 2020!
(NOTE FROM THE COLLEGE: After sending out the original Dean’s List press releases, our office became aware that the list of students we were initially given did not include all students who had made the Dean’s List in Spring 2020. We apologize for any confusion and appreciate your understanding.)
