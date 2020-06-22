Readers may remember that the Hawkins County emergency communications equipment has been experiencing some major malfunctions since the issues first began off and on in the beginning of November and the system went completely offline on Dec. 18.
Since then, the Commission’s public safety committee along with Emergency Management Director Jamie Miller and County Mayor Jim Lee have worked to find a replacement solution.
After a lengthy discussion at last Thursday’s meeting, the committee voted to revisit the current system in hopes of repairing it to be used while the committee continues the search for a replacement system.
For an in-depth story on the problems with the current system and details on the two possible replacement options, visit the links in the online version of this article.
TACN versus DMR
For several months, the committee has looked into two possible replacement solutions: TACN (Tennessee Advanced Communications Network) and DMR (Digital Mobile Radio).
When the committee heard quotes from a TACN representative, they were given an estimated $4,500,398 cost.
Chairman Dawson Fields told the committee that he was skeptical of the TACN option, as he got the impression from previous TACN representatives that TACN wouldn’t work in rural areas.
In order for it to work within Hawkins County, two brand-new radio sites would have to be built, and this cost was not factored into the above estimate. Miller added that these new sites would increase radio coverage in the Clinch area, though there would still be some ‘dead’ spots throughout the county with any new system.
“When I spoke with Roan County, they highly advised us not to go with TACN,” Fields told the committee. “When they (TACN) came back and told us ‘no service’ (without two new sites), I thought, ‘maybe they’re right.’ I’m kind of skeptical about someone who says they can’t do anything for us but then comes back and says ‘we can do it now.’”
Pros and cons of DMR Miller told the Committee last week that the original vendor who he had spoken with about setting up a DMR system for the county has since told Miller that they would no longer be interested in providing this service.
Instead, Miller began working with Virginia Kentucky Communications (VKC) out of Norton, VA and invited representatives to answer questions at the meeting.
Installing a new DMR site would cost roughly $970,114, and this includes radios for law enforcement, EMS, rescue squad, 911 dispatch and EMA. Should radios for fire service be purchased, this would cost an additional $397,883.
This system would also require a reoccurring cost of a maintenance contract and site rental.
“The DMR guy who came in here a while back pretty much would have been a salesman for TACN,” Fields told the VKC representatives. “He told us that DMR would not work in our area. So, I need to be resold on DMR.”
The representatives from VKC told the committee they felt DMR could work in the county and explained in great detail how the frequencies would work should their company set up the DMR system.
“The technology will work if we can get licensing for it,” Miller added.
However, it is currently unknown if the county could get said licensing.
One representative noted that DMR would provide roughly 15 percent better coverage than the system the county currently has, and TACN might provide “a decrease because of the higher frequencies.”
Possible grant funding
The county also recently applied for a CDBG (Community Development Block) grant to help offset some of the cost of a system replacement.
“The grant is for $250,000, but, for the county to optimize that grant, $322,000 would have to be spent,” Miller said.
He went on to add that, though the application has been submitted, the county has not received a response yet.
Revisiting the current system
Several committee members asked about possibly repairing the current system until the committee can choose and purchase a new system.
“When the system that we have right now was operating optimally, we seemingly didn’t have many complaints or issues,” Commissioner John Metz said. “What’s the issue to just repairing what we’ve got?”
Miller expressed his opposition to this idea, citing numerous issues that the system had even before the massive outage in December.
“Nobody said anything to the county commission before this, though,” Fields said.
HCSO Chief Deputy Tony Allen also told the committee that the system had numerous problems before the December outage and couldn’t keep up with the demands the county now has.
Working with AMK
Though Miller noted that “he hasn’t been able to find a company who wants to put their name on” a repair to the current system, Fields told the committee that he had spoken with AMK Services (the company who installed the current system) and a representative was willing to come back in and fix the system.
He added that it would cost roughly $12,000 to $15,000 to get the radios back to their pre-November condition.
“Even if it wasn’t the best in the world, we could still get it working like it used to be,” Fields added. “If we were putting lives in danger beforehand and nobody let us know, that’s not on us. But we’re here to make a decision with what’s on us now.”
“I begged these people to talk to me for a week,” Miller added. “I asked for any solution on the table—money not an option. They refused to put any solution on the table. Last time I talked to them, I told them not to call back until they had a solution, and I’ve not heard from them since.”
“I won’t re-sign a contract with AMK”
“For the record, I am the one who dropped the contract with AMK, and I will not re-sign a contract with them, nor will we work with AMK again,” Lee said. “So, you need to pick somebody to replace Jamie (Miller) to work on the radio system.”
“It’s a county commission problem, and we’ve got to deal with it,” Fields said.
“If you go with AMK, it is your problem,” Lee replied.
“I’m not here to debate or fuss, but we got told that this was our problem, and we’ve got to fix it,” Fields said.
He then offered to speak with the AMK representative instead of asking Miller or Lee to do so.
After continued discussion on the topic, Lee said, “You’ve just put every public safety person in this community in danger.”
“No, I didn’t,” Fields said. “You’re not going to put that on my back.”
“You’re talking about something you know nothing about,” Lee said.
“No, I don’t, and I stated that beforehand,” Fields said. “But you’re not putting that on my back that I put people in danger. We’re not saying to go ahead with DMR or anything else. We’re just saying to put it back to prior to November while we keep on looking.”
After continued discussion, the committee voted 5 to 1 I (with one member abstaining) in favor of talking with AMK to see if they could repair the current system in $30,000 or under.
