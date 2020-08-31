Wilma Greer Bledsoe, age 71, Surgoinsville

Wilma Greer Bledsoe, age 71, of Surgoinsville passed away on August 29 at her residence after a brief illness.
Wilma graduated from Surgoinsville High School. She married Ronald Bledsoe in March 1968. She retired from Hawkins County Mayor’s Office. She was saved at an early age and attended Cold Springs Baptist Church faithfully. She was a loving wife, mother, and friend to all.
Wilma was preceded in death by her parents; James (J.C.) Greer and Victoria (Carpenter) Greer, father and mother-in-law; Carley and Velva Bledsoe, brother; Ronnie Greer, special aunt; “Cook” Greer, sisters-in-law; Ada Ruth and Betty, brothers-in-law; Harold Bledsoe and Jim Clifton.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years; Ronald Bledsoe, sons; Scott (Pam) and Kenny (Corey) Bledsoe, grandchildren; Makenda, Tia, Kassidy and Jared Bledsoe, Wilma loved her grandchildren dearly, sisters; Sarah Clifton, Wanda Sue (Bennie) Davis, and Betty (Eddie) Sandidge, sisters-in-law; Rose (Doug) Drinnon, Mae (Royce) Begley, Glenda Kate (Dennis) Offutt and Janice Greer, brothers-in-law; Bob (Retha) and Dennis Bledsoe, several nieces and nephews.
Wanda Horton sang. Serving as pallbearers were; Anthony Davis, Brad Davis, Ben Davis, Andy Davis, Raymond Fields, and Matthew Wood, honorary pallbearer; Jared Bledsoe.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cold Springs Baptist Church, c/o Rosie Ogle, 125 Mark Rd. Surgoinsville, TN. 37873.
Graveside services were held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1 at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens with Rev. Elser Bailey officiating.. Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville is serving the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.