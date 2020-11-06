Though this year’s downtown Veterans Day celebration will look slightly different due to COVID-19 precautions, American Legion Post 21 Commander Dennis Elkins explained that the local veterans will still be celebrated this year.
This year’s program is sponsored by Joseph Rogers V.F.W Post #9543 and will take place on Nov. 11 at the Hawkins County Courthouse and begin at 11 a.m. per usual.
At 10 a.m. recorded Patriotic music will begin to play downtown as people may their way to the courthouse. Promptly at 11 a.m., Cub Scout Pack 100 will symbolically ring the bell eleven times.
Next, the event will begin with a Prayer by Surgoinsville First Baptist Church’s Pastor, Rev. Tecky Hicks. This will be followed by opening remarks from the Master of Ceremonies, Cap. (Ret.) Larry Wheeler of Rogersville’s VFW.
The combined NJROTC Units from both Cherokee and Volunteer High Schools will then raise the flag and post the VFW and American Legion colors.
Mary Ellen Broom will then sing the National Anthem, and Joseph Rogers VFW Post #9543 Commander Dave Evans will lead the Pledge of Allegiance.
Wheeler will then introduce the event’s keynote speaker, Command Sergeant Major (Ret.) Jeff Broyles, United States Army.
Broyles’ remarks will be followed by the Placing of the Wreaths ceremony by the Ladies Auxiliaries and Gold Star Relatives and the National Society of Sons of the American Revolution, State of Franklin Chapter, which is headquartered in Rogersville. These men and women will be assisted by NJROTC cadets.
21 balloons will then be released to honor Veterans, POW, MIA and KIA. One special balloon will also be released in honor of COVID-19 Veteran Victims.
These balloons will be released by Veterans who are in attendance at the program.
In closing, the Firing Squads of VFW Rogersville Post #9543, Bulls Gap Post #9683 and Church Hill Post #9754 will perform the Rifle Salute. Taps will then be performed by Darryl McPheron, who is a past Tn. VFW State Commander.
Though the Cattleman’s Association has traditionally provided a lunch for Veterans following the program, COVID-19 restrictions will prevent them from doing so this year.
About the keynote speaker
Command Sergeant Major Jeff Broyles entered the United States Army in January 1986 and served there until his retirement until April 2016. He served in many assignments and locations during his thirty-year tenure—both domestic and abroad.
His combat experience has been extensive and involved multiple campaigns and actions. He participated in Operations Just Cause, Desert Storm, Enduring Freedom, and Iraqi Freedom, totaling 17 separate deployments.
His formal education includes degrees in business and management from Central Texas College and Cornell University. His broad military education was culminated by being selected as the Distinguished Graduate of his class at the United States Army Sergeant’s Major Academy.
His military awards include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, and multiple other decorations to include the Combat and Expert Infantryman’s Badge.
He currently resides in his home town of Bluff City where he serves as a member of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen and Planning and Zoning Commission. He is married to Rebecca and his daughter Joi is a senior at Sullivan East High School.