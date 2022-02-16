Well it was Super Bowl Sunday and Mel’s Riverside was the place to be. I met lots of old friends and made some new ones.
Mel herself was there showing me around and inviting me into her private domain the office I didn’t even know was there.
She has all kinds of pictures and funny sayings all over the walls. If you have never been to Mel’s Riverside you don’t know what you are missing. It’s a wonderful place with excellent food. I think I have tried half the menu and my family has tried the rest.
Anyway for Super Bowl night the place was packed and Gaye Mays was celebrating her birthday. Actually I can’t remember a time I been to Mel’s without seeing her there as well.
Katherine Elkins came over to say hello and I asked her what year did that nuclear reactor come through town. She said it was 1980. I remember being at the City Park when it happened. She had posted a picture on Hawkins Conversations and Stories and I was always fascinated by that event and the story.
Mel’s Riverside has always been one of my favorite places next to the river. My friend Shauna Slaughter lives right next door and I can see the horses when I am sitting on the deck at Mel’s.
It’s a happening place and my friend David Goob Burns plays there frequently with his band Night Moves. My friends Debbie Hamblen Davidson and Tasha McCroskey introduced me to him and his girlfriend Wrendi Campbell Rushinsky. And I am definitely a fan of both ever since.
As I said I met some new friends Ahyoka Corazon and Ileah Clements along with the guy that was doing some work for Lonnie and Sasha Hutchinson when I was dog sitting for them.
Of course I am personally not that interested in the Super Bowl but I can’t resist a good party. I know one of the teams was from Cincinnati because my sister Lisa Ferrell Wilke lives there. I believe they won.
All the girls got interested in the half time show and we were grooving to Mary J Blige.
Oh my goodness gracious I went into the kitchen and and there was some mouthwatering yummy stuff coming out. I wanted it all.
Mel’s Riverside Bar and Grill is located at 3415 Highway 66 S Rogersville Tennessee 37857 . If you are looking for an experience, you’ve come to the right place! Come relax on the deck overlooking the Holston River and enjoy some wings, a steak, fresh oysters, and seafood or one of the famous burgers! Because life is swell at Mel’s!
Super Bowl Sunday I did join as the Rams faced off against the Bengals. The kickoff was at 6:30 but it was a party the whole time.