Through the Generate some Buzz program we have received 250 packs of wildflower seeds to distribute to local patrons. The seeds came with a great video from Nature (PBS) that is available for checkout and will be shown in the library April 23 and April 30 at 10 a.m.
We will have a table display with seeds to exchange or take. (Whatever people bring we will give away.) The plant table will be set up from Earth Day to Mother’s Day. So, when you find you have extra seeds, plants, or bulbs, just put them in a plastic bag and bring them to share. We have a library section called “Care and Share.”
Our Writing group meets next on Wednesday May 11 at 1 p.m.
Two authors, Bonnie Boyles and Barbara Linkous are inspiring themselves and others to “put it on paper.”
Out Third Thursday, book discussion lunch meets this Thursday, April 21 and then on May 19 at noon.
Summer Reading Program registration will be May 2-13.
We are doing Oceans of Possibilities and will give rewards to each reading participant. We are very thankful for all the donations received to reward these students.
Would you like to make a Jellyfish from trash to display in the library? Just bring it in as soon as possible! We will reward someone’s creativity in creating plastic replicas of jellyfish and recycle all those plastic jellyfish!