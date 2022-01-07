A man accused of leading the HCSO on a 90 mph pursuit through the Stanley Valley and Carters Valley communities early Tuesday morning is facing multiple charges including felony evading arrest.
The suspect, Nicholas Shane Hoard, 24, 1323 Jarvis Road, Rogersville, is on probation stemming from multiple guilty pleas in Sessions Court on April 21, 2021.
Among those guilty pleas were two counts stalking, two counts of theft, misdemeanor escape, attempted auto burglary, two counts of criminal trespass, and misdemeanor evading arrest.
Deputy Hunter Lamons stated in his report that around 3:35 a.m. Tuesday he observed a white Chevy Cobalt turn from Highway 11-W onto Stanley Valley Road at a high rate of speed.
Lamons reported that he paced the vehicle in the 1000th block of Stanley Valley Road at 90 mph in a 40 mph zone, at which time he initiated a traffic stop.
The vehicle didn’t stop, and made a right hand turn on Shanks Gap Road, crossing the center line several times before crossing Carters Valley Road onto Zion Hill Road.
Lamons reported that the vehicle made an abrupt turn onto the dead-end Colonial Road where he entered a pasture after reaching the end of the road.
From the pasture he returned to Carters Valley Road. He then reportedly entered another pasture; unsuccessfully attempt to drive into woods; and then drove through some thick brush attempting to make it into a trailer park at 424 Carters Valley Road.
At that point the vehicle became disabled and the driver, later identified as Hoard, attempted to flee on foot.
Upon being apprehended Hoard reportedly stated that he fled because he didn’t want to go back to jail.
He was charged with felony evading arrest, evading on foot, driving on a revoked license, seeding 90 mph in a 40 mph zone and driving left of center.
Hoard was being held in the Hawkins County Jail without bond pending his arraignment Wednesday morning.