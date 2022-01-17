Henry Louis Aaron, widely called Hank, Hammer or Hammerin’ Hank, was born Feb. 5, 1934, in Mobile, Ala.
One of seven children, Aaron and his brother, Tommie, both went on to play Major League Baseball. They hold the record for most career home runs by a pair of siblings (768) and also were the first siblings to appear in a League Championship Series.
Hank Aaron, the more famous of the two, was mainly a right-fielder with the Milwaukee/Atlanta Braves and the Milwaukee Brewers. He had 755 career home runs, was a 25-time All-Star, won the Gold Glove Award three times and had his number 44 retired by both the Braves and the Brewers.
Life in the Negro Leagues
In 1951, Aaron signed a contract with the Indianapolis Clowns in the Negro American League for $200 a month. While the team was in Washington, D.C., Aaron recalled, the restaurant they ate at smashed the plates they ate on rather than use them for other customers.
Major Leagues Come Calling
The next year, Aaron signed with the Braves. He was assigned to a Class C team in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, then went to the Class A Jacksonville Braves. That team won the league championship that year and Aaron lead the South Atlantic League in runs, hits, doubles, runs batted in, total bases and batting average, taking the league’s Most Valuable Player award.
But as he traveled with the team, he was often separated because of Jim Crow laws. While the team arranged for white players’ hotel and meals, Aaron was often left to his own devices. He was moved up to the big league team in 1954, where he continued to rack up astonishing records year after year.
During the 1973-74 offseason, Aaron was on pace to break Babe Ruth’s home run record. He was fielding more than just fly balls. Aggressive fans who didn’t want to see a Black man break the white Ruth’s record sent him death threats, eventually even sending threats to journalists who covered Aaron positively. Aaron received a plaque from the U.S. Postal Service in 1973 for receiving more mail than any person excluding politicians; it was thanks to the vitriol and the supporters countering it. Ruth’s widow, Claire Hodgkin, denounced the racism and said Ruth would have cheered Aaron on.
Aaron hit home run number 715 on April 8, 1974, against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Al Downing. Dodgers announcer Vin Scully, calling the play, called it marvelous that a Black man was getting a standing ovation in the Deep South.
Post-MLB
After his retirement from the field in 1976, Aaron joined the Atlanta Braves as an executive. He was voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982.
He also served as a corporate vice president of community relations for Turner Broadcasting System and owned car dealerships and restaurants throughout Georgia and the country.
Aaron died Jan. 22, 2021, at age 86.