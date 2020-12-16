Church Hill’s own WWII Veteran, Hiram Bowlin, or “H” as he is known to his friends, was honored last week with a Command Sergeant Major Coin and a One Star Command Letter for his service to the nation, the 94th Infantry Division and for reaching the milestone age of 100 years old.
Command Sergeant Major Stallard Robinette (Ret.), who is the former 94th Division Command Sergeant Major, presented the letter to Bowlin at his Church Hill home as a few of Bowlin’s family members and friends gathered to celebrate.
Bowlin officially turned 100-years old on June 7 of this year and was honored with a drive-by parade during which he was able to ride inside a 100-year old fire truck around his neighborhood while turning the hand-crank siren.
News of Bowlin’s 100th birthday reached leaders from his former outfit, which is now known as the 94th Training Division (Force Sustainment). Thus, Kingsport native Robinette presented to Bowlin the One Star Command Letter from Brig Gen. Stephen Iacovelli, who is now the Division’s commanding general.
“I thought I might live to be 50, but I doubled it,” Bowlin said when he received his coin. “It (WWII) wasn’t smooth, but I got through it.”
“I’d like to personally congratulate you…”
Within the letter, Iacovelli personally congratulated Bowlin on turning 100 years old on June 7, which he noted is just one day after the anniversary of D-Day.
“Becoming a centenarian is something few people achieve and sets you apart as a member of an elite group,” the letter reads. “Your reaching this milestone is a testament to your physical fitness, tenacity and support of your friends and family over the years.”
Iacovelli went on to thank Bowlin for his service as a Communications Sergeant with the 94th Division during WWII.
“I hope you are proud of your service and affiliation with the 94th and that it holds a special place in your heart,” Iacovelli added. “Please know that the Soldiers serving our Nation in the 94th today strive to uphold the high standards set by all those who have served before us.”
At the bottom of the typed letter, Iacovelli also added a hand-written note that read, “Happy 100th birthday, and I wish you many more! ‘On the way’ to victory!”
94th Infantry Division saw 209 days of combat in WWII Europe
Bowlin was married, had two children and was employed with Kingsport’s Eastman Chemical Company when he was drafted into the Army in the early 1940’s.
Bowlin completed his basic training at Camp Blanding near Jacksonville, Fla. and was trained as Rifleman. He was soon sent to Europe and assigned to the aforementioned 94th Infantry, which was a part of the 3rd Army commanded by the well-known General George Patton.
The division was officially activated on Sept. 15 of 1942 and was sent overseas on Aug. 6 of 1944. In total, the division saw 209 days of combat and participated in campaigns across Northern France, the Rhineland, Ardennes-Alsace and Central Europe.
“I was assigned to communications, and I didn’t know anything about communications,” Bowlin said in a 2018 interview. “I was on the ground stringing wire to CP’s (Command Posts). We lost over half of the division and I remember going into Sinz. They gave me a Jeep, I don’t know why, but I drove it everywhere. I had a trailer on it and was constantly busy.”
In 1945, Bowlin was awarded the Bronze Star, the WWII Victory Medal, the Good Conduct Medal and the M-1 Rifle Marksmanship Badge.
He was discharged on Jan. 16, 1946 with the rank of Sergeant. The 94th then returned to the U.S. the following Feb. 6 and was inactivated three days later.
The division currently has an entire website dedicated to its WWII history and accomplishments as well as a Facebook page and a detailed entry on Wikipedia. The division has also been the subject of many books and historical research.
94th Training Division today
In 1956, the unit was activated as a Reserve Division and continued to serve as Army Reserve Command, Regional Support Command and Regional Readiness Command.
On Oct. 17, 2009 the 94th Training Division was reactivated under the command of Brigadier General Karen LeDoux and the aforementioned Command Sgt. Maj. Robinette at Ft. Lee, Va. Robinette later retired from the Army in 2015.
The 94th is now the largest training division within the U.S. Army.