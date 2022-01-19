Of all the banners hanging in the Volunteer High School gym commemorating past athletic achievements, the Cross Country team had never been represented — until now.
On Thursday the Hawkins County Board of Education honored the VHS boys and girls Cross Country teams, as well as Coach Jim Ailshie for their first-ever trip to the TSSAA State Meet.
Ailshie told the BOE Thursday a banner dedication ceremony will be scheduled soon at the VHS gym.
“The reason why we will have a banner is because the boys won their first conference championship ever this past fall,” Ailshie said. “They also won the region championship and they qualified for the state meet. They finished 6th place out of 32 teams that participated, but you can really look at it as 6th out of 190 high schools statewide. That was quite an accomplishment.”
As for the girls, they were runner up in their conference meet; finished third at the region meet; and 15th out of 32 teams at the state meet — or 15th overall out of 190 high school statewide.
During Thursday’s BOE recognitions Ailshie also highlighted individual achievements of his runners.
Ethyn Council was the first ever conference champion for the boys, as well as region runner up and he was the team’s top runner at state. Council has signed a scholarship with Tusculum University.
Caleb Greene was All Conference and All Region, and has committed to Tennessee Wesleyan University on a cross country scholarship.
Evan Glass was All Conference and All Region.
Charlie Wilson was all Conference and All Region.
Roman Borghetti-Metz was All Region.
Andrew Dickerson and Jack Cannon participated in the State Meet.
Other Varsity team members included Cayden Cox, Isaiah Livesay, Connor Burns and Joshua Hathaway.
As for girls individual achievements, the number one runner throughout the year was Jacie Begley who was All Conference and All Region.
Elise McKinney was the team’s No. 2 runner at the state meet, as well as All Conference, and she has received a scholarship to run track and cross country at Emory and Henry College.
Lillie Bullock was All Region.
Sabella Borghetti-Metz, Abby Fisher and Allyssa Gent participated in the state meet.
On behalf of the cross country team Ailshie presented board chairman Chris Christian with plaque commemorating this season.
Above a photo of the team the plaque reads: “Hawkins County Board of Education, Thanks for your support”. Below the photo the plaque reads, “Volunteer Cross Country Team 2021-22, First time TSSAA State Meet Team Qualifiers”.
“I’m proud to have been presented this, and I’m proud that our students are very successful and bringing a lot of positive things to Hawkins County and to your school, but most importantly to yourselves,” Christian said. “The experiences you have in extracurricular activities will stay with you the rest of your lives.”