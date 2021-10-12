Cub Scout Pack 100 is sponsoring a supply drive to benefit the Hawkins County Humane Society on Oct. 23 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Tractor Supply Company.
Among the items request for drop-off donations are bleach, floor cleaner, kitty litter, wet dog and cat food, blankets, toilet paper, paper towels, kitten and puppy food, envelopes, trash bags, copy paper and pet toys.
For more information, or if you need to make arrangements for drop off contact the Pack 100 Facebook page, Attn. Danny Jackson.
You can also make contributions any time to the Hawkins County Humane Society which is located at 5180 Highway 11W, Rogersville. You can call the Humane Society at (423) 272-6538.