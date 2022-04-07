A Church Hill man who was killed by police in Cocke County Monday afternoon was the main suspect in a double homicide that occurred in the E. Carters Valley area of Scott County, Va. on Sunday.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified the double homicide suspect as Christopher C. Hutson, 34, of Church Hill.
Hutson was killed shortly before 3 p.m. Monday as authorities were attempting to take him into custody on the Scott County, Va. murder warrant
According to the TBI, officers with the Newport Police Department, Cocke County Sheriff’s Office, along with the U.S. Marshals Service, spotted Hutson in the 600 block of Cosby Highway in Newport.
The TBI states that Hutson was armed with a gun, and when Hutson saw the officers, he ran from the area. A K9 from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office was deployed in an attempt to apprehend Hutson.
A short time later, Hutson was located behind a residence in the 600 block of Runnion Street. During the encounter, a deputy marshal fired shots, striking Hutson. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No officers were injured during the incident.
Hutson was accused in the Sunday shooting deaths of Preston Franklin of Kingsport, and Kevin George of Scott County.
Those two men were found dead around 6 p.m. Sunday evening near 5218 E. Carters Valley Road, with gunshot wounds to the head. The medical examiner confirmed that both victims were shot at close range in the side and back of the head.
Previous arrests
Hutson was arrested by Kingsport police in August of last year after he fled from a traffic stop after police recognized him as being wanted for probation violation. Kingsport police said Hutson nearly struck two officers with his vehicle as he fled, and threw down 87 grams of heroin, which was recovered along with $4,000 in cash and a handgun found on Hutson’s person.
At the time of his death Franklin, 27, was out on probation from an August 2021 Hawkins County Criminal Court sentence of eight years for meth trafficking. That conviction stemmed from his 2019 arrest at an Allandale convenience store with 25 grams of meth in his possession.