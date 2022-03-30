A person of interest was being interviewed Wednesday afternoon by the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office in connection with a shooting that occurred in the Spruce Pine Road area north of Rogersville.
Rescuers reported to Hawkins County Central Dispatch that the victim apparently raised his right hand in a defense maneuver to project his head, and suffered a "through and through" wound to the hand.
The rescuer reported that it appeared the bullet made contact with the victim's head above his eyebrow, but hadn't penetrated the skull.
HCSO Chief Deputy Tony Allen told the Review that a person of interest was in custody and the shooting remained under investigation Wednesday evening, but no charges had been placed.
Around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday firefighters with the Lakeview VFD were dispatched to the area of Rt. 66N and Spruce Pine Road north of Rogersville to assist Hawkins County EMS establish a helicopter landing zone for the victim.
As of 1:50 p.m., however Hawkins County Central dispatch was notified the rescue helicopter us unable to respond due to weather and turbulence. The victim was then taken to the Hawkins County Memorial Hospital emergency room by Hawkins County EMS.
The victim was reportedly shot with a .380 caliber handgun by a suspect who then drove away. According to radio communications between first responders and Central Dispatch a witness who was with the victim had the handgun, which was left behind by the suspect.
There was a report that the suspect was spotted on the 400th block of Spruce Pine near the old Spruce Pine Church headed towards Rt. 31. Hancock County authorities were notified to keep an out for the suspect, who was eventually located and taken into custody.
The victim initially called 911 himself and stated he’d been shot in either the eye or the head.
A first responder indicated via Central Dispatch communications that the victim suffered a through-and-through gunshot wound to his right hand, which was an apparent defensive wound.
The first responder stated that after the bullet passed through the victim's hand it apparently ricocheted off his eyebrow, but they didn’t think it entered his skull.
No other information was available about this case as of press time. Check online at ww.therogersvillereview.com for updates as this story develops.