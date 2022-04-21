A Church Hill man accused of punching his 86-year-old mother and then leaving her alone and bleeding last November was indicted earlier this month on charges including aggravated elder abuse and aggravated assault.
Donald Franklin Dobbs, 59, 215 River Road, Church Hill, was wanted on those charged on Dec. 10 , 2021 when he crashed his vehicle into a neighbor’s porch.
In January Dobbs pleaded guilty in Hawkins County Sessions Court to DUI and reckless driving on charges related to the Dec. 10 crash. He was sentenced to 48 hours in jail, 11 months and 29 days on probation, 96 hours of community service and $1,518 in fines and fees.
On April 11 the Hawkins County Grand Jury indicted Dobbs on one count of aggravated elder abuse and one count of aggravated assault. Aggravated elder abuse is a Class B felony punishable by 8-12 years if convicted.
Twice in late November the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to the residence of Dobbs 86 year-old-mother.
On Nov. 27 Deputy Kyle Shively spoke to the mother and two neighbors. The mother stated she was “punched on the ground” by Dobbs in the garage because he was drunk and “raging about not being able to find his phone.”
The mother stated that she hit the back of her head hard on the floor and was bleeding, and she began screaming, after which neighbors came to check on her, and the HCSO was called.
On Nov. 30 Shively was dispatched to another possible domestic disturbance an the Dobbs residence after a witnesses reported, and recorded Dobbs screaming at a woman believed to be his mother, “If you call the law, when I get out I’m going to kill you.”
His mother later told the HCSO, “He just needs to get help.”
Dobbs remains free on $10,000 bond and is scheduled for arraignment in Hawkins County Criminal Court on April 29.
Other April 11 Grand Jury Indictments
James David Powell, 21, 965 N. Main Street Bulls Gap, for attempted second degree murder.
Jeremy Scott Hale, 28, 123 McGregor Lane, Rogersville, for aggravated assault, felony reckless endangerment, possession of a handgun while under the influence, DUI and reckless driving.
Travis Scott Gilliam, 35, 1516 Pressmans Home Road, Rogersville, for aggravated assault.
Travis Lee Brooks, 59, of Rogersville, for aggravated burglary and theft over $2,500.
Joseph Motyka Nowicki, 35, 120S. Fork Branch Road, Rogersville, for two counts of aggravated assault.
Amy Frances Newland, 36, 196 Wallen Town Road Church Hill, for aggravated assault.
Gary Michael McMullins, 59, 128 Pleasant Hill Road, BullsGap, for DUI 3rd offense, driving on a revoked license 2nd offense, failure to exercise due care, no insurance, registration violation, and lane violation.
Collin Jay Langley, 28, 1224 Fairview Avenue, Kingsport, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and driving on a revoked license.
Tony Aaron Wright, 36, 5158 Highway 11-W, Rogersville, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, driving on a revoked license, and no license plate light.
Heather Dianne Davis, 41, 101 Colonial Avenue, Rogersville, for aggravated assault, simple possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest.
Jacob Aaron Seals, 28, 215 Stanley Valley Road, Rogersville, for DUI 4th offense, driving on a revoked license 2nd offense, no insurance, and registration violation.
Sealed indictments served
Braylen Nicholas Smith, 25, 240 W. Collegestreet, Rogersville, for burglary and theft over $1,000.
Lolita Gay Burton, 49, 340 W. College Street, Rogersville, for theft over $1,000.
Marshal Averell Schwarz Jr., 53, 160 Leland Drive, Rogersville, for aggravated assault.