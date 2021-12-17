The eight ethics complaints submitted against various town officials are beginning to eat into the town’s budget for yearly legal services.
The board recently considered a budget amendment that will, among other things, increase this allocated budget.
The town currently has originally included $55,000 in the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget for legal services, but this budget amendment would increase that amount by $35,000 for a total of $90,000.
Housewright told the board at their Dec. 2 workshop that the town has already used $35,000 of their original budgeted amount, which is 62 percent of the total.
“These ethics complaints would actually take a chunk of that $55,000 even if [Pevy] does no work,” Housewright said.
Back in October, the BMA voted to forward eight of the 10 ethics complaints lodged against various city officials to a third party for investigation. These complaints came from local business owner Jim Griffith, Mount Carmel citizens Brenda Parker and Janice Dean and former Mount Carmel Animal Control Officer Sherry Sexton.
The first ethics complaint was filed by Parker against Housewright over the removal of a streetlight. After that, the complaints just kept coming.
Most of the complaints from Griffith stem from a lawsuit Griffith filed against the town and several construction agencies in early 2020 regarding a building and retaining wall Griffith owned at 416 Main Street. The building was originally intended to be a discount grocery store and restaurant. However, a certificate of occupancy was never issued, and it sat vacant until the court ruled that it could be demolished.
Additionally, Sexton filed a complaint related to her May 6 termination, which she alleges was unjust.
Pevy told the board in October that these investigations will likely cost the town “tens of thousands” of dollars.
Alderman John Gibson has publicly noted his desire for the town to update their code of ethics to deter citizens from submitting baseless ethics complaints that result in costly legal expenses.
“What keeps them from continuing next month with 15 more (complaints)?” Alderman John Gibson asked. “At what point, when there’s no merit to it, do we just continue to deal with it?”
However, Pevy told the board on Dec. 2 that he is currently still consulting experts to determine how to best approach the matter.
“The problem is that people just didn’t anticipate this type of an issue,” Pevy said. “This is the model ethics code for the whole state, and they’ve not seen it used in this way before.”
The board was expected to vote on this budget amendment at their Dec. 16 meeting, which took place after the Review’s Weekend edition print time. An updated article on the discussion and vote will be featured in the Review’s Dec. 22 Midweek edition.
Board to consider purchase of fire dept. command vehicle
The board also considered ways to spend the $158,000 the town received from the Endopharmaceutical opioid lawsuit last month. So far, the board has toyed with the idea of purchasing a new command vehicle for the municipal fire department as well as making a donation to Judge Todd Ross’s Drug Court program.
City Attorney John Pevy told the board last month that there are no restrictions on how this money can be used.
The board has been discussing the command vehicle purchase for several months. According to an information sheet provided to the board by Fire Chief Jason Byington, this vehicle would cost approximately $77,812. That cost breaks down to$44,808 for the vehicle itself (a Ford F-250 Crew Cab Diesel), $24,262 for the lights, sirens and striping to be installed, and $8,742 for the camper top.
He also gave the board a list of equipment that he noted is not essential but could be beneficial to the department. This included $15,462 for a battery-operated combi-tool that is used for extraction as well as $18,416 for Rescue Jacks.
“The command vehicle is something that could affect anybody in town,” Gibson said at last month’s meeting. “It even responds to medical calls and can be there faster. It gives us more tools to reduce the wait time, with the updated jaws of life that don’t require a compressor and can use a 20 volt battery. In those situations, seconds are really important.”
He also suggested donating a portion of the money to Drug Court, noting, “That (helping those with drug addictions) was the intended goal of that money.”