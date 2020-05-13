SNEEDVILLE — A group of five graduating members of the Class of 2020 from Hancock County High School addressed the County Commission on Monday evening, May 11, 2020, asking for any help and support those elected officials might be able to offer with convincing the Director of Schools and Board of Education to reconsider plans to hold scaled-back graduation ceremonies on Saturday, May 23.
Senior Emma Bowlin, acting as one of the spokespersons for the group, said that while she and her fellow graduates appreciate the time and effort that has been put into plans for an abbreviated version of traditional graduation ceremonies that won’t be held in the school’s auditorium, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, they still feel “belittled” because of school officials’ reluctance to postpone the event until later in the summer, at which time, hopefully, the virus would have played itself out and things would be back to some sense of normalcy.
“As seniors, we have spoken with school board members and the director (Tony Seal) about plans for graduation,” she said. “Lots of seniors and parents have issues with the plans that they made.”
A petition was started because school board members, she said, were divided on how to handle graduation ceremonies this year.
“Some of them were for us and wanted to postpone the graduation to a later date,” she said.
WHAT THE PETITION IS SEEKING
“The Hancock County High School Class of 2020 asks that the graduation parade be moved to a second option and replaced with a tentative traditional ceremony in later months. We appreciate the effort that has been made for a celebration but we ask that our input, ideas and thoughts be considered.”
Bowlin said that graduates are really “just asking for a later date” so that more traditional ceremonies could be held that would allow more family members and friends to attend.
“We understand that that still might not happen, because there could be a second outbreak of the virus,” she said. “But all kinds of school districts with more seniors, more kids than ours have set dates and are planning something more traditional.”
“So what you’re asking for is just a more traditional, normal ceremony?” County Mayor Thomas Harrison asked.
“As normal as it could be under the circumstances,” another senior commented.
Bowlin said seniors have discussed among themselves the possible use of the adjacent football field, or a larger outdoor space where there is room for people to spread out to accommodate a larger turnout.
Traditionally, as many as 1,000 to 1,200 parents, other family members, school personnel, and those in the community have, in the past, packed the auditorium for graduations, and afterward, gather in the school parking lot for photos with graduates, family members and classmates.
PLANS ANNOUNCED FOR MAY 23 CEREMONIES AT HCHS
Readers can refer to the complete letter elsewhere in this issue of the Eagle, but the modified ceremony, as planned by the school system, according to a letter from HCHS Principal Mitch Cantwell, in brief, is as follows:
• An outdoor graduation ceremony will be held on May 23, 2020 in the school’s parking lot at 10 a.m. (weather permitting).
• Students will meet at Hancock Elementary at 9 a.m. to lineup and will proceed from there, at 9:30 a.m., to parade through downtown before arriving at the High School at 10 a.m.
• Only one car per graduating senior will be allowed. Family members will be allowed to ride along in that vehicle but, while at the school for the duration of the ceremony, family members/friends are asked to remain in those cars while graduates are seated and walk up to receive their diplomas.
• At the High School, a police officer will assign graduates to a parking spot.
• The ceremony will be filmed and posted later to the school website and school Facebook page, and will be broadcast live on an AM or FM radio station via transmitter, so that family members can listen in the graduates’ vehicles.
• During the ceremony, the Valedictorian and Salutatorian will give speeches. Awards and scholarships will be announced for each graduate. A photo will be taken of each graduate receiving their diploma, and an 8x10 will be provided to each graduate.
• After receiving diplomas, class members will return to their seats. After final remarks and moving tassels, graduates will return to their vehicles and leave the school grounds.
According to Cantwell’s letter, “safety guidelines do not permit us to allow any fellowship between students or parents on the school premises. Any additional photos or gathering of students will have to be done off campus.”
Continuing her remarks, Bowlin said the group had planned to approach the Board of Education at its May 4 meeting, but that meeting was cancelled.
“So, we will not have an opportunity to go before the School Board because the plans for graduation will happen before their next meeting,” she said.
COMMISSION HAS NO JURISDICTION OVER SCHOOL BOARD
“Is this something that we can even have a say-so in?” Commissioner Johnny Bunch asked.
County Mayor Thomas Harrison said that, the way Hancock County’s government is set up, the schools are independent from the Commission, even though the Commission has to vote on whether to approve or not approve the BOE’s budget each year.
“We have no jurisdiction over the schools, other than that,” he said. “We could say that we put it to a vote, but as for governing authority, it wouldn’t have any impact on what the Board of Education does or doesn’t do.”
Harrison said that 2020 has to have been “absolutely the most horrible year to be a senior that there could be”.
The mayor told the group that the state, as a whole, is still trying to figure out the best ways to control the virus while allowing activities to slowly resume.
“We all love our babies, and all of you probably have grannies and grandpas and friends from other counties or states who want to come,” Harrison said. “Graduation and the Christmas parade are the two biggest events of the year here in Hancock County.”
And while Hancock County stands out as a rarity among others in that it has no confirmed cases of COVID-19, those who travel from other areas, where the virus has been rampant, could have the virus but be “a-symptomatic” and unknowingly spread the “bug” locally by being part of a large, public gathering, he said.
“And while we want to celebrate your accomplishments, does having such a gathering take a chance on infecting folks?” he continued. “Those are questions that are being talked about, constantly, every day, and one of the reasons I feel sure are why they are reluctant to give you a ‘standard’ graduation.”
A TOUGH CALL TO MAKE
Harrison said he is certain that having to make such a call was “heartbreaking” for school officials.
“I feel sure it was a tough choice to make,” he said.
The mayor said that, based on current state guidance, there might not be adequate space to even host the event on the school’s football field, especially to comply with the “six-feet apart” rule.
“After we have told you that we can’t do anything to change the outcome, what can we do to help you?” Harrison asked the seniors.
Bowlin asked if there is anything the community, as a whole, could do to get involved.
“It’s been made clear that they’re not going to do anything to change their decision,” she said.
Harrison, who said he had just received the most recent plan from Principal Cantwell, handed out copies of the letter to the seniors and members of the Commission.
He also said that, with the situation in Nashville being what it is in regard to the Governor’s orders, county officials do not have the authority to override those directives.
“Lots of people need haircuts, I know I do,” he said. “We thought we could open up a couple of weeks early and let our barbers and beauty shops open up, but one of them called to make sure and they were told that if any of them opened before the Governor lifted the order they would suspend their license. So the state is taking this very seriously.”
By intentionally ignoring the order, Harrison said, school officials could possibly risk losing professional accreditation, teacher licenses, or suffer other long-term repercussions.
“Ninety-three percent of the schools’ funding comes from the State of Tennessee,” he said. “And if you go against the hand that feeds you, they could cut off funding.”
“They are not asking for the traditional ceremony to happen now, they’re asking for it to happen at a later date,” one parent in attendance said. “That’s all they are asking for, to push it back.”
CURRENT PLAN BETTER THAN FIRST
One parent said the most recent plan regarding the parade and the shortened ceremony “is a lot better than what was first presented”.
The seniors presented a copy of the petition containing the signatures of 38 out of 54 of their fellow graduates and more than 100 members of the community to Harrison.
Harrison said that what officials may be afraid of is that the COVID pandemic may not improve that much anytime soon, or could even worsen, and that if graduations are postponed for too long, those events run the risk of not being held all.
“There’s just so many uncertainties that none of us know right now,” Harrison said.
“I don’t know what they’re thinking, but I do know I’ve never seen seniors’ pictures hung across the street on a banner like they are now,” one Commissioner said. “I think they are trying.”
A parent said that the banner across Main Street was paid for by an anonymous donor, not by the school system.
GRADUATES ARE NOT UNAPPRECIATIVE
“It’s not that the kids are unappreciative, they are appreciative,” she said. “But when you look at Grainger Co. High School, Morristown East and West, and Dobyns-Bennett, all have different options, with some pushing graduations out as far as July, if needed, in order to have an outside ceremony, inside if possible. They’re just asking for different options, not ‘this is the way its going to be’ or ‘its my way or no way’.”
One senior asked if the most recent plan as outlined in Cantwell’s letter has to be made public before it is implemented, or does the Board of Education have to vote to approve it.
One member of the Commission said, to his knowledge, the Board of Education did not vote on the plan.
“That’s what they were supposed to do last week and there was no meeting so there was no vote,” he said.
Harrison said that, even though he couldn’t promise anything, he would be glad to get in touch with Director Seal and school board members and talk to them about what was presented during the meeting.
“They really just want the support of the community,” a parent said. “They understand that you all don’t have any control over this.”
The seniors, she said, “have been made to feel a little intimidated, to not discuss this freely. They were highly discouraged from coming to the school board meeting last week”.
“This is your county, you are our people, you are our future, if you stay,” Harrison said. “If you go, you will be somebody else’s future. You have been encouraged how to get up and speak, and prepare for everything you do, and we wanted you to be able to come here tonight and speak. Sometimes you don’t get the outcomes you want, but you never pass up a chance to talk about something you believe in, something that is important to you. We are here to listen to you, and we thank you for coming.”
Bowlin said that, one of the most important things to her, growing up in Hancock County, is knowing that “the community was behind me”.
“We don’t want anyone to think we are ungrateful for all of the plans that have been made for us,” said one senior, who spoke from the back of the room. “When we first started all of this, we weren’t told that there would be a stage, we weren’t told there would be chairs set up outside. We were told we would pull up, get out, get our diploma, get back in the car and go. We started this because we were unsatisfied with that. We don’t want anyone to think that we’re making a scene over nothing. I know that we are all grateful now that they have added all of these other things.”
Several commissioners said they were impressed that the young people took the initiative to come and speak to the board on something that is obviously very important to them.
“We need more of that spirit in Hancock County,” one said.
Another commissioner drew a round of laughs when he asked if all cars at the event would be parked “six feet apart”.
“And, whatever, happens, kids, congratulations!” said another.
One parent drew even more chuckles when she asked Sheriff Brad Brewer, with tongue-in-cheek, if he had any inclination to arrest and haul to jail any parent who “got out of their car” to make pictures of their child at the graduation event.
“No,” Brewer responded ... with a grin.
Director Seal told the Eagle by phone earlier on Monday that the school system is not unsympathetic to the seniors and the community, but that, given the situation with COVID-19, his office and the BOE are doing "the very best we can to deal with a very bad situation."
"No, we're not going to have a normal graduation because if we were, we'd be in school right now," he said. "We have to look at the liability, the safety of the kids, and those in attendance, and I think this way, we can have a ceremony, and they will get to see each other walk up and get their diplomas. That's about as 'normal' as we can have right now. We're giving them a free picture, a free video, and they can sit and listen to it on their car radios so they won't miss anything. We went above and beyond what most systems are doing, and we spent quite a bit of money to give this to them and make all of this happen."
From the beginning, Seal said, his #1 goal was to "showcase these seniors".
"And that's what we have tried to do within the guidelines that we are having to work under," he said.
Prior to the Commission meeting, Mayor Harrison — in keeping with state guidelines regarding social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, announced that, all in attendance — including elected officials and members of the community -- would need to scatter themselves out around the courtroom to observe the “six feet” rule in keeping apart.
IN OTHER ACTION MONDAY EVENING
• Tabled for a second month, until the June meeting, hearing a report from Director of Schools Tony Seal, who was not in attendance.
• Tabled until the board’s June meeting a request by Jason Sizemore to address Superintendent of Roads Henry Shockley. Shockley was not in attendance at the May 11 meeting.
• Heard a report from Sheriff Brad Brewer that his department brought in revenues for the month of April, 2020, amounting to $3,754.41 -- $270 in Work Release funds; $3,424.41 in Commissary sales; and a $60 Miscellaneous amount.
• The board’s next regularly scheduled meeting will be held Monday, June 8 at 7 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Hancock Co. Courthouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.