A teen suspect from Canada was arrested in connection with the Aug. 10 bogus Hawkins County 911 call that sent more than 100 police and rescuers to Volunteer High School in search of a campus gunman who wasn't there.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation traced the calls to Canada. An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection to 'swatting' threats that occurred at Volunteer high School and a North Carolina school near Boone last month.
In both cases, the schools went into lock down, and a large number of police including SWAT attended, but no threat was found.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police executed a warrant on an 18-year-old Manitoba teen's residence and seized electronic items.
“Swatting” is the practice of making a phone call falsely describing a life-threatening situation in order to provoke an armed police response.
The TBI noted that these situations create dangerous circumstances for the public & responding emergency personnel.
Attorney General Dan Armstrong told the Review Wednesday he should know by the end of next week how he will proceed with extradition of the suspect to Hawkins County. Armstrong reiterated what he previously told the Review that the suspect could be facing a Class A felony terrorism charge which carries a penalty of 15-25 years if convicted.
According to the HCSO
A joint investigation by the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, Church Hill Police Department, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police has resulted in an arrest in connection to an incident that occurred at Volunteer High School last month.
On August 10, just before 8 a.m., Hawkins County 911 received a call from an individual claiming to be a student at Volunteer High School. He told dispatchers that he was in the main bathroom with a gun and was headed to another area of the school.
The school was immediately placed on lockdown, as deputies with the HCSO and officers with the CHPD responded to the area and immediately began searching for a potential active shooter.
Numerous agencies from surrounding counties responded to assist in the search effort and the evacuation of students. After a thorough search was conducted, no threat was located. The call was determined to be a hoax.
The initial investigation by the HCSO and TBI determined that the phone call originated from a number registered to a residence in Manitoba, Canada. The information was provided to the RCMP, which identified the individual responsible.
According to the RCMP
On August 17, 2021, the Manitoba RCMP East District Crime Reduction Enforcement Support Team (CREST) received a request to assist law enforcement agencies in the United States. These agencies included the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security Investigations.
The request for assistance was in relation to two "swatting" incidents that occurred in Tennessee and two that occurred in North Carolina.
The police departments reported receiving a 911 call, on separate dates, from a male advising he was inside a school with a firearm and was going to start shooting. In both cases, the schools were placed on lock down and a large number of police officers, including SWAT officers, attended.
These situations created dangerous circumstances for the public and responding emergency response personnel. The calls were later found to be false.
The initial investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation determined that the phone calls originated from a number registered to a residence in Manitoba.
Further investigation by the RCMP and Winnipeg Police Service determined that the residence was located on the Fisher River Cree Nation.
On Aug. 30 officers attended to the residence and executed a search warrant. A number of electronic items were seized.
Officers arrested an 18-year-old male at the residence who was taken into custody and later released for court scheduled Dec. 7 on the Peguis First Nation, Manitoba.
Manitoba RCMP continue to investigate.