The Hawkins County Board of Education hopes to allocate funding in the 2022-23 fiscal year budget for replacement of the track surface around both Cherokee and Volunteer high schools’ football fields.
High and middle school supervisor Thomas Floyd told the BOE at its Jan. 27 workshop that the average lifespan for running track surfaces is 9-12 years.
The current track surfaces at both Volunteer and Cherokee were installed in 2002.
Floyd noted that a 2019 cost estimate for a new track surface was approximately $100,000 per site. The quote he received in January was $162,000 per track, or a total of $324,000 for both tracks.
“My question when that number came out was, tell me what that (increase) is,” Floyd told the board. “It’s all coming down to polymers. All the materials have gone up (in price).”
Floyd added that the increase is all about supply and demand.
Board chairman Chris Christian initially suggested advertising for bids.
“I’ve been on the tracks and they are in dire need of replacing,” Christian said.
Director of School Matt Hixson suggested putting the projects in the 2022-23 fiscal year budget.
“We’re heading into budget development time, and we could list this as a capital outlay project for this next year, and work it into the budget if we can,” Hixson said.
Hixson said there may be some left over ESSER (federal COVID stimulus) funding that could be utilized next fiscal year for new track surfaces.
Maintenance director Shannon Glass told the BOE that if both track surfaces are included in the 2022-23 budget, work could take place in the fall because the tracks aren’t used during that time.
The track surface could potentially be replaced in time for the spring 2023 track season, Glass noted.