Gov. Bill Lee stood on the Hale Springs Inn portico Monday where three presidents once stood and made speeches to the citizens of Rogersville.
Although the governor didn’t address the crowd from the same portico where Andrew Jackson, James Polk and Andrew Johnson once stood, he did speak a group of local citizens Monday inside the 198-year-old Inn’s dining room.
Monday’s visit to Rogersville and Sneedville was part of the Governor’s “Remembering Untold Tennessee” tour of every county to celebrate 225th anniversary of Tennessee’s statehood.
Gov. Lee described Rogersville and the other nearby communities he visited Monday as “America at it’s finest.”
Upon his arrival the Governor was greeted on Courthouse Square by a group of Hawkins County 4-H members, and he took time to sign their posters and pose for photos.
After shaking hands and saying hello to the crowd in the Hale Springs Inn dining room he gave a brief speech. There were no announcements or special presentations prepared. Lee hadn’t been to Rogersville since his 2019 campaign, and he felt the state’s 225th anniversary was a good time to come back for a visit.
“It’s really about the untold heroes of this state, and of the communities in our state that made Tennessee great,” Gov. Lee said. “Not the famous people and the ones who are going to be in the history books. It’s y’all, and it’s everyone that does their part to serve their neighbor and love their neighbor and commit to their communities, and this is a remarkable community.”
He added, “There’s quite a history in this town of people who have changed our state and country forever, and continue to do so.”
Gov. Lee said there’s a reason so many people are moving to this region from out of state.
“They see something here that’s very attractive to them,” Gov. Lee said. “You have made that. You have created that. People across America are looking for places that remind them that Americans haven’t lost their way. America is still the greatest place in the world, and they see it when they see Tennessee. When they see communities like this, and regions in the country like this. They know it when they see it, and they go.”
Gov. Lee added, “You should be proud of the fact that all of America views our state and our people here as something very desirable. Something that used to be. Something that still is here.”
The Governor took the opportunity to point out a few of the reasons why he believes Tennessee is so desirable.
“We’re one of the few states that had a strong economy in the middle of the pandemic,” he said. “We’re the lowest tax-per-capita state in America. We’re the lowest debt-per-capita state in America. We have surpluses like few states in America. What that means is we can invest taxpayers dollars. It’s my job to create a budget that’s mindful of your hard earned dollars, and we’re trying to invest it in ways that will have the biggest impact.”
Gov Lee added, “Rural broadband expansion. CTE educational expansion. Vocational, technical and agricultural education. We’re investing heavily in infrastructure, and roads, and bridges, and things government should be spending our money on in our state. We just made a historic investment in our state’s public education system. It’s because of you and people across the state who know how to manage their communities. It’s because of a legislature and a desire by my office to create a budget that’s responsible. People see Tennessee as a state where there’s opportunity and security.”
After his speech Gov. Lee took a tour of the Inn, which included a stop in the Andrew Jackson suite, as well stepping out onto the portico where Andrew Jackson made speeches nearly 200 years ago.
Inn staff told the Review that the Governor and his wife Maria were very impressed with the Inn and said they’d like to come back and spend the night some time.