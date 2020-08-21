CHURCH HILL — A Kingsport woman found herself on the receiving end of 14 charges, ranging from drug offenses to weapons to traffic violations, after she was stopped for speeding on Big Elm Road.
Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Hunter Clay Jones said in a report that Samantha Leeann Nunley, 40, of the 3600 block of Glen Alpine Road, was charged with:
• Speeding (45/25);
• Financial responsibility (no proof of insurance);
• Manufacture/deliver/selling of methamphetamine;
• Driving while in possession of methamphetamine;
• Possession of drug paraphernalia;
• Possession of Schedule II controlled substance (two counts);
• Possession of Schedule III controlled substance;
• Possession of Schedule IV controlled substance;
• Possession of Schedule VI controlled substance;
• Driving under the influence;
• Possession of a prohibited weapon; and,
• Possession of Legend Drug (two counts).
Jones said that on Aug. 16. 2020, his radar picked up a silver 2005 Honda Civic traveling north on Big Elm Road at a speed of 45 MPH in a 25 MPH zone.
A traffic stop was conducted at the intersection of Ramey Town Road, where Jones made contact with the driver, who advised that she did not have insurance on the vehicle.
Due to there being no insurance, a tow truck was called and Nunley was advised that, in accordance with departmental policy, since the car was being towed, an inventory of the vehicle was required.
During that inventory, Jones said, an unlocked box was found in the front driver floorboard that contained a marijuana pipe, a digital scale, and several bags of a white, crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine.
The search also turned up:
• A metal marijuana grinder;
• Two marijuana pipes;
• A digital scale;
• Several small baggies with residue;
• Black brass knuckles;
• Three pills with markings “M 365”, believed to be hydrocodone;
• Three pills with markings “E 20”, believed to be Opana ER;
• One-half pill with markings “P 8”, believed to be buprenorphine hydrochloride;
• One pill with markings “10 520”, believed to be diazepam;
• One crushed pill believed to be diazepam;
• One pill with markings “Y 21” believed to be alprazolam;
• Three pills with markings “M 2”, believed to be furosemide;
• Nine pills with markings “EP 116”, believed to be furosemide;
• Five capsules with markings “West-Ward 3142”, believed to be doxycycline;
• Three baggies of a white crystalline substance, believed to be methamphetamine, with an approximate packaged weight of 19 grams;
• Two hypodermic needles (one of which was “loaded”); and,
• One yellowish substance believed to be marijuana in liquid form.
Deputy Jones noted that Nunley appeared to have “pinpoint pupils”. Nunley consented to a series of Field Sobriety Tests. Jones then explained the Tennessee Blood and/or Breath Advisement Consent Form, which Nunley signed agreeing to a blood draw to determine the amount, if any, of drugs and/or alcohol in her system.
“Ms. Nunley stated she had methamphetamine and marijuana in her system,” the report notes, adding that she was transported to the Emergency Room of Ballad Health’s Hawkins Co. Memorial Hospital for that test to be administered.
Nunley was transported to the Hawkins Co. Jail where arraignment in Sessions Court was set for Aug. 17, 2020.
The vehicle was towed.