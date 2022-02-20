Not all first ladies of the United States were the president’s wife. If the president was a bachelor or window, other female relatives or friends would carry out the first lady’s official duties.
The National First Ladies’ Library offers this information about the nation’s first ladies.
Martha Washington
The first first lady, Martha Washington was George Washington’s wife. She was born in Virginia and first married Daniel Parke Custis in 1750.He left her a widow when she was 26. She married Washington in 1759. When Washington became president, she was honored as Lady Washington, a public figure in her own right. She viewed her eight years as first lady as her civic duty.
Abigail Adams
Massachusetts native Abigail Smith Adams saw her role as a hostess for the public and a symbol of her husband’s Federalist Party. Her opinions were often voiced publicly, including her letters to the president. She was the first first lady to live in the White House, famously airing her family’s laundry in the unfinished East Room.
Dolley Madison
Unlike her predecessors, Madison had a zeal for public life. She created the role of the modern first lady, shaping political conversations and using every inch of her power, including decorations and wardrobe to create a public identity. She was the first first lady to associate herself with a specific public project, a Washington, D.C., home for young girls.
Anna Harrison
She was not happy that her husband, William Henry Harrison, was opposed to her husband’s candidacy for president. She was, nevertheless, present during the campaign. When it came time to move into the White House, however, she sent her daughter-in-law Jane Harrison in her stead.
Sarah Polk
James Polk’s wife refused to permit any White House business to be conducted on Sundays and banned dancing in the White House. She also refused to have whiskey, beer and other alcohol served in the White House, but did keep wine for dinner guests though neither she nor the president drank it.
Harriet Lane
James Buchanan’s niece, Harriet, took over first lady duties during his administration. The young woman entertained beaus during her time in the White House, including South Carolina Congressman Porcher Miles and British Minister to the U.S. Lord Lyons.
Julia Grant
Julia Dent Grant married President Ulysses S. Grant in 1848, when he was just Hiram Ulysses Grant, an Army officer. They had three sons and one daughter. She moved into the White House in 1869 when she was 43, and fully embraced her role. She also played a unique role in expanding the popularity of Christmas as a holiday when she allowed a Washington reporter to publish a story on how she celebrated with her family, including her early adoption of the new tradition of sending Christmas cards.