Kingsport man wanted for attempted murder following shooting on Ash Street

On September 10, 2020 at approximately 4:00 a.m., Kingsport Police Patrol Officers and Detectives responded to a shooting incident in the 1300 block of Ash Street in Kingsport.
Upon arrival, they located a 19 year old adult male victim, with apparent gunshot wounds, outside of the residence.
The victim was transported by Sullivan County E.M.S. to an area medical facility for emergency medical treatment. As of the time of issuance of this news release, he remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition.
The subsequent investigation revealed that the victim had been shot by an acquaintance, Jacob R. Hayes, following an argument. Mr. Hayes reportedly fled the scene, prior to police arrival, in a green box-style vehicle.
Detectives have obtained a warrant, charging him with Attempted Second Degree Murder. As of the time of issuance of this news release, he remains wanted and at large. While there is no reason to believe he is a danger to the general public, due to the nature of the offense, he should still be considered armed and dangerous.
Mr. Hayes is a 20 year old white male adult, with brown hair and brown eyes, standing approximately 5 feet 8 inches in height and weighing roughly 145 pounds. His photograph has been included with this release.
Anyone who sees him, or knows his possible current whereabouts, is asked to promptly contact the K.P.D. Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
Alternatively, if an individual who is able to supply information related to this or any other case wishes not to be identified, tips can be submitted anonymously via online “Citizen Feedback” forms available at the following link:
As this remains an active and ongoing investigation by the K.P.D. Criminal Investigations Division, absolutely no additional details will be released at this time.
Wanted suspect information:
Name: Jacob R. Hayes
Age: 20
Gender/Race: Male/White
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Weight: 145 lbs
Hair/Eyes: Brown hair/Brown eyes
Residency: 3208 Sullivan Gardens Pkwy, Kingsport, Tenn.
Charges: Attempted Second Degree Murder