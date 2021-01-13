Patricia Steele, age 76, went home to be with the Lord on January 11, 2021. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Rogersville. Patricia was a huge NASCAR and Ohio State Buckeye's fan and loved Jimmy Johnson. She enjoyed spending time with her family and watching her grandkids play sports.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Helen Jarman; sister, Gloria Harrod.
She is survived by, Harold Steele and their daughters, Melissa, Michelle and Melanie; grandchildren, Brittany, Taylor, Joshua, Brianna, Colin, Lauren, Jeffrey, Zachary and Peyton; great-grandchildren; Faith and Jonathan.
Due to Covid-19 the family will be having private services. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com