MOORESBURG — Two Sneedville residents are named in a Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office report as being suspects in a burglary that occured in the Mooresburg area on June 16, 2020.
The report, filed by Deputy Ronald Jarnigan, said that a resident of the 900 block of Adams Lane reported that she had left home that morning to go to a doctor’s appointment and, when she returned, found that someone had broken into her residence.
The left front window had a pry mark on it, with a screwdriver laying in front of the window on the porch, Jarnigan’s report stated.
The victim said that nothing appeared to be missing other than some of her cancer medication.
Damage to the window was estimated to be $150.
Two possible suspects, a male and a female, believed to be from Sneedville, were named in the report.
