For the third time in three years, Mount Carmel City Manager Mike Housewright’s job hung in the balance as Aldermen discussed eliminating his position during the Jan. 28 BMA.
Alderman Jim Gilliam had requested to place a “discussion of the City Manager’s duties” on the meeting agenda. During this discussion, Gilliam read off a list of things he said Housewright “should have done but didn’t.”
He then made a motion that the position of City Manager be eliminated and Housewright be named City Recorder instead.
Gilliam received outspoken opposition and a heated discussion ensued. The matter was left in quite a different place than when the discussion began.
The board voted to bring in an unbiased third party to evaluate Housewright’s job performance. Additionally, they voted to have City Attorney John Pevy draw up a contract for Housewright that would give him a six-month severance package should he be terminated without just cause.
Alderman calls for elimination of City Manager position
When the matter came up for discussion during the meeting, Gilliam told Housewright “this is some of the stuff that you should have done that you didn’t do” and proceeded to list the fact that there was litter along the town’s main roads, the concrete pad at the local fire department has not been re-paved, and Loyd’s Chapel Road has not been striped.
“I don’t know what the answer is, but you’re the town manager,” Gilliam said.
However, Gilliam’s motion was out-of-order, as the City Manager position was created by an ordinance and can only be eliminated by an ordinance.
Housewright told Gilliam that there was nothing on the agenda specifying what issues Gilliam was planning to ask him (Housewright) about at the meeting.
“If you want specifics from me, you’ve got to communicate what I need to prepare to come in to a meeting,” Housewright said.
“How many people on the board get the information that we should have?” Gilliam asked the board.
“If you ask the questions, you do,” Gibson replied.
Several others agreed, noting that they had received any information they had asked of Housewright.
“I’m not going down there to City Hall to waste my time,” Gilliam replied. “That’s why you have a computer. I’m not a suck-a**.”
Third-party evaluation
After some heated back-and-forth among the board, Alderman Darby Patrick suggested the town bring in a third party to evaluate Housewright’s job performance.
“After the evaluation, if we agree that he needs to stay, give him a contract,” Patrick said. “We go through this every month…I think that is the only fair thing to do. That way it’s not biased. As a new board member, I’m not qualified to evaluate what he does…”
Pevy suggested that MTAS would likely do this evaluation at no cost to the town.
However, Gilliam objected to MTAS performing the evaluation, as Housewright interned with MTAS in the past.
“Yes, most city managers have interned at MSTAS,” Housewright said.
When Gilliam asked if this constituted a conflict of interest, Pevy said that it did not.
Patrick’s motion passed 5-2 with Gilliam and Alderman Steven McLain voting ‘no.’
City manager to receive severance if wrongfully terminated
Gibson then made a motion for Pevy to draw up a request for a six-month severance that Houswright would receive should he be terminated without cause.
Gibson noted that, according to the proposed document, Housewright would remain an at-will employee.
“If the board decides to get rid of the city manager without cause, not of his (Housewright’s) own fault, then he would be granted severance for six months,” Gibson said. “While we have the political change constantly going back and forth, this gives him some form of consistency and the town some form of consistency in keeping all of this from continuing to happen.”
Gibson also suggested that MTAS could provide guidance on determining what would be considered “just cause” for terminating the City Manager.
“This would stop people from coming after him every year,” Alderman Mindy Fleishour said. “…and it gives our employees confidence, because our employees are worried that our City Manager might get fired and we go back to a strong mayor program, which was never beneficial to Mount Carmel.”
“Are all the employees going to get the same benefit?” Gilliam asked.
“The employees don’t have board members coming after their job month after month,” Fleishour said.
Gibson’s motion then passed by a vote of 4-2, with Gilliam and McLain voting ‘no’ and Vice Mayor Tresa Mawk abstaining.
Gibson further noted that the town’s general fund balance has grown by $3 million in the past three years that Housewright has been in the position.
“That’s only a drop in the bucket of what his job performance is,” Gibson said.
“I think it’s ridiculous that every time this man (Housewright) does his job and doesn’t suit certain people—it’s nothing but a power struggle…” Mayor Pat Stilwell said.
Alderman calls for elimination of city manager in 2019
Back in July of 2019, Alderman Steven McLain announced at the end of the BMA meeting that he was displeased with Housewright’s work and called for his position to be eliminated and for the authority of the position to go to the board as a whole.
“I think you’re doing a poor job,” McLain said to Housewright at the time.
He expressed frustration that the Public Works department had been sent home shortly after the 2019 Block Party, when McLain said “this is their busiest time of year.”
He also claimed that he was not adequately informed by Housewright on the town goings-on.
Because the matter wasn’t on the July agenda, the board had to wait until the following August meeting to vote on it.
Housewright told the Review after that meeting” I believe we’ve got a lot of work to do in Mt. Carmel. We’ve accomplished a lot. It’s still a relatively new transition to city management, and it’s just a very difficult one.”
The following August, the board voted to keep Housewright as City Manager, and he was not fired.
Former Mayor wrongfully accused Housewright in 2018
The City of Mount Carmel only transitioned to city management in 2016 from a strong mayor. Housewright is the first full-time City Manager since this transition.
Back in April of 2018, the board voted on a motion made by Former Mayor Chris Jones to fire Housewright. The motion was defeated and Housewright was not fired. This came when Jones wrongly blamed Housewright for the city’s $800,000 budget deficit, though it was later found that the deficit could be traced to decisions that were made before Housewright assumed the position in November of 2017.