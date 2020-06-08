- Command Master Chief - Cadet Master Chief Petty Officer Abigail Rider relieved by Cadet Master Chief Petty Officer Olivia Cattrell.- Executive Officer - Cadet Lieutenant Jaden-Ann Fraser relieved by Cadet Lieutenant Nicholas Luksha III- Cadet Commanding Officer - Cadet Commander Brandon Smith relieved by Cadet Commander Abigail Rider
Volunteer High School Navy JROTC continues tradition of excellence
- Courtesy of VHS NJROTC
-
-
The Volunteer High School NJROTC held its annual Awards Night Virtually from the Volunteer High School Auditorium on May 6, 2020 to recognize the various accomplishments of the Cadets.
Around 200 NJROTC academic and program awards were presented to the 52 Cadets and 38 awards were presented by veterans groups and community organizations.
Major Bickford announced the recipients of the awards of Unit Service, Exemplary Personal Appearance, Exception Conduct, Aptitude, Outstanding Naval Science Platoon, and Varsity Letters for performance throughout the school-year.
Following the lists of award, individual Cadets were recognized for the highest NJROTC awards and for the community and veterans organization awards.
Honor Cadet and Distinguished Cadet: Freshman –Nathanial Thomason, Sophomore – Olivia Cattrell, Junior – Abigail Rider, and Senior – Nicole Carvagno.
Four Cadets were recognized for making a commitment to serve in the Armed Forces with a cord to wear at graduation, Steven Devore (Marine Corps, Enlisted), Brandon Smith (Marine Corps, Enlisted), Brandon Hill (Army, Enlisted), and Gavin Sutherland (Army, Enlisted).
Local organizations who sponsored awards include: American Legion Post 21, AmVets, Daughters of 1812, Daughters of the American Revolution, Scottish Rite, National Sojourners, Assoc of the US Army, Retired Enlisted Assoc, Reserve Officers Assoc, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Korean War Veterans, Military Order of the Purple Heart, Military Order of World Wars, Marine Corps League Det 969, Scottish American Military, Vietnam Veterans of America, Military Officers Assoc of America, Sons of American Revolution, US Army Reserve, and Tennessee National Guard.
Cadet Brandon Smith was recognized as the Cadet of the Year by Virginia Tech Navy ROTC and Cadet Jaden-Ann Fraser received the Ladley Family Naval Aviation Award.
The 2020-2021 senior leaders were installed:
The graduating seniors were “rung ashore” in a traditional naval ceremony, announcing their formal departure from the unit.
The mission of Navy JROTC is to instill in the values of citizenship, service to the United States, personal responsibility, and a sense of accomplishment. Trips to military bases and universities around the region help accomplish this mission by showing Cadets opportunities that await upon completion of High School. Cadets receive academic credit for their enrollment in JROTC while earning community service hours, participating in extracurricular activities, and developing leadership attributes. Cadets have no military obligation for participating in JROTC, but they can receive promotion in the armed forces should they chose to enlist.
A video of the awards night presentation is on the Volunteer High School NJROTC website. https://sites.google.com/a/navyjrotc.us/vhs-njrotc/
