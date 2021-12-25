Food City and Dietz & Watson teamed up to host a Hometown Heroes Holiday promotion Nov. 8 through Dec. 9.
On Dec. 20 Food City and Dietz & Watson visited the Second Harvest Food Bank in Kingsport for a $3,500 check presentation ceremony to distribute funds raised during that promotion.
The total was based on a matching contribution for every pound of Dietz & Watson quality deli meats and cheeses sold at corresponding Food City locations during the promotion.
Food City and Dietz & Watson also partnered with local radio station WXBQ-FM.
Throughout the promotion, listeners were asked to nominate local essential workers to be recognized for their extraordinary efforts.
One winner was selected each week to receive a $200 Food City Gift Card and Dietz & Watson Chef Carved Ham.