Hawkins County centenarian and legend Virgil Ward lived a full life in his 102 years.
In February of 1919, Ward was born in Hawkins County’s Tarpine Valley area in what Ward called “one of them hollers.” He was the oldest boy in the family and one of seven children.
At the young age of 16, Ward joined the Army with his mother’s permission and began a military career that would see him on the docks of Pearl Harbor, in Korea and in the jungles of Vietnam before he retired from the Army in 1965.
In the fall of 2019, Ward sat down with the Review for an in-depth interview about his Hawkins County childhood and extensive military service. He was then featured on the front page of the Review’s 2019 “Salute to Veterans” special section. Ward passed away on Feb. 28, 2021 in Grand Prairie Texas.
Below, readers will find Ward's story that was published in the 2019 special section.
The son of a moonshiner
Growing up wasn’t easy for Ward, as he was the oldest son of a moonshiner who expected his young son to take on the responsibilities of an adult.
“His dad and mom would keep him out of school,” Ward’s wife, Merry Ward told the Review in 2019. “They had a farm, and he would have to go out, instead of getting his education, and do the farming and take care of the animals that they had.”
“I was actually so young then that, when I would plow with a team of horses, if the plow hit a rock, the plow would jerk and knock me down,” Ward added.
Ward also explained that his intoxicated father often abused his mother, who he was very fond of. His father nearly killed his mother many times.
“She spent a lot of time by herself because my dad was out in that moonshine still,” he said. “My dad even woke me up one morning at 3:00 a.m. and wanted to show me his still. Well, it was way out there on the mountain. We got to the foot of the mountain, and he just goes zig zagging up the mountain. I wondered why he did that, but I later found out that he didn’t want me to be able to find the still again.”
He also remembered that his father grew watermelons and often sold several of them to Rogersville’s blacksmith.
“He would take the watermelons on the wagon,” Ward said. “Most people didn’t know that he had a compartment underneath the wagon, and he had moonshine in there. He sold more moonshine than watermelons.”
He also recounted his first time shooting a gun as a young boy.
“I had a little dog named Trixie, and she would tree squirrels,” he said. “My first time going squirrel hunting, my dad handed me the gun. I had never fired a gun before, but I took aim at the squirrel. Down came the squirrel, but there was a big log behind where I had been standing. That gun knocked me back over the log. He didn’t tell me it would kick me like that!”
Joining the Army at 16
“I had a neighbor, Chester Duncan, who kept talking me into going into the Army,” Ward said.
Given his young age, Ward couldn’t join without his parents’ permission, which they gave in 1935.
However, joining the military required the young boys to take what Ward called a “battery” test in Richmond, Virginia. Ward explained that, because neither family had a car, the two boys had to ride to Richmond in the back of a mail truck among the letters and packages.
“When we got there and took the battery test, Chester flunked it, and they sent him back home,” Ward said. “But, I was on a train heading for Fort Slocum New York by myself. I had never been out anywhere before.”
100 or 102?
Though official documentation states that Ward officially celebrated his 100th birthday in February of 2019, there is a chance that he actually celebrated this milestone two years prior.
“My dad always told me that I was born in 1917,” Ward said in 2019. “When I went into the military, they asked for my birth certificate. I didn’t have one because they didn’t issue them when I was born—you had to ask for one. I kept telling my dad to send me my birth certificate, but I was in the military 10 years before I got it. When I got it, it said I was born in 1919! So, I’ve had to go by that 1919, but I may actually be 102.”
Had that been the case, Ward would have actually been 104 when he passed away.
“I was just a Private”
He explained that military life actually seemed comfortable for a boy who had been raised in a poor family with an abusive father.
“They gave me all these uniforms, they gave me three meals a day and they gave me a place to sleep,” Ward said. “At the end of the month, they gave me $21 dollars.”
For 1935, Ward explained that this was a decent salary. His first job was actually shining the officers’ boots.
“I was just a private back then,” he said with a laugh.
His second job required him to lead a carted mule around and dump coal at the officers’ quarters for them to burn as a heat source. He explained that many of the officers were pleased when they discovered Ward had grown up on a farm and was used to working with mules.
After shining shoes and carting coal around for a while, Ward eventually asked to be sent to overseas duty where he felt he could be more useful.
“I found out later that the stable Sargent had deferred me so that I could do work for him,” Ward said.
However, Ward’s request was honored, and he was sent to Fort Ruger in Honolulu, Hawaii later in 1935.
Life at Fort Ruger
Ward served as a telephone operator at Fort Ruger, which was built inside of Diamond Head Crater and was sometimes just called “Diamond Head”.
“They sent him to the local telephone company and had him trained on automatic dial as they switched from manual facilities,” Merry Ward explained. “They kept him in Hawaii all of World War II to help put in all of the exchanges for the islands for the military.”
During his time in Hawaii, Ward explained that he also took on a newspaper route with the Honolulu Advertiser for some extra money, saying with a laugh, “I made more on my paper route than I did from my military pay!”
It was actually during his time stationed in Hawaii that he met his first wife, Anna Quintelle.
“Every time I got off duty, I would walk down to the Giant Malt Shop and have lunch and go swimming,” Ward said. “There were three girls working there, and one was single and my age. The other two kept asking me why I didn’t ask her for a date. So, finally I decided that I would ask her.”
This Hawaiin-born Malt Shop waitress soon became Ward’s first wife and the mother to his two daughters, Carol Anderson and Paulette Meadows. Between his two daughters, Ward now has seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Early on a Sunday morning
On Dec. 7, 1941, Ward arrived at the Post Exchange at his usual time of 5:30 a.m. to pick up the newspapers that needed to be delivered. However, there were no newspapers to be had. Ward waited until around 6:30 a.m. before calling the press office only to be told that “the presses broke down.”
An article written by Ward’s daughter explains that Ward always believed the presses were not broken; instead, someone at the newspaper had been tipped off about the attacks and was holding the press.
This theory actually has a degree of proof to back it up, as Ward explained that papers arrived around 10 a.m. with the headline “Japanese Planes Attack Pearl Harbor.”
“Just after I called, here comes this flock of planes,” Ward said. “They’re bombing Pearl Harbor, and I’m right there! I decided that the best thing for me to do was go to my duty station, so I took off and went inside of Diamond Head. Otherwise, I’d have got it. I was right there where they were bombing because I was going to deliver the newspapers.”
“It was about a mile from the Post Exchange into where he had to go into Diamond Head, so he had to run and zig zag,” Merry Ward explained. “But he was able to miss the strafing.”
He went on to explain that, at the time of the attacks, his first wife, Anna, was at their nearby home along with his oldest daughter, Carol who had been born in February of 1941. When it became clear what was happening, Ward’s family was brought to the base to stay for the next few days.
“When I got to my duty station, two different generals called in and wanted me to tell them what was happening,” Ward said.
“He had overlooked the harbor down below, so he was able to actually see them dropping those bombs,” Merry Ward added.
“I would have gotten caught in that if I hadn’t just taken off,” Ward explained.
The nine lives of Virgil Ward
Ward actually stayed in Hawaii until 1948, as he was put to use installing automatic dial telephone equipment. During this time, he had another daughter, Paulette.
When he left Hawaii, he actually went back to Tarpine Valley to visit home. This was the first time he had seen his parents in 13 years. Through the years, Ward and his family lived in numerous places and worked in various capacities within the military.
Though he was lucky enough to survive the bombing on Pearl Harbor, his luck did not stop there.
“He was on a troop ship headed to Japan when the Korean War broke out,” Merry Ward explained. “So, it was diverted Korea.”
When he arrived in Korea, he was battlefield commissioned to be the Communication’s Officer of a battalion.
“He would never send somebody out if he wouldn’t go out with them,” Merry Ward said. “So, he was out on the front lines laying cable back to headquarters, when a round of mortar came in. The soldier next to him was killed instantly and left Virgil with shrapnel in his face, his arm and his leg.”
In 1961 and 1962, Ward was sent from the United States to Vietnam. There, too, he worked in communications and often laid cable in the jungles of Vietnam.
While in Vietnam, he had stayed each night in a building that was right next to a bridge in Saigon.
The very next day after Ward left Vietnam to return to the United States, an enemy truck pulled under the bridge and exploded, destroying the building where Ward had stayed. Merry Ward went on to explain that, had Ward’s stay in Vietnam been extended, his day off was originally scheduled for the very same day that the building was destroyed. Thus, Ward likely would have been inside the building when this attack took place.
“By God’s grace, three times, he was spared,” Merry Ward said.
One of the lucky ones
Ward made an entire career out of his military service, earning every enlisted rank that existed at the time. As aforementioned, he earned a battlefield commission in Korea in 1951, and he also received the Purple Heart. He retired from the Army in 1965 as a Major, but he simply couldn’t seem to stay away from Military service.
After taking only one year of true retirement, he began working in the Civil Service for the Navy from 1967 to 1979 again in communications.
In 1999, Ward’s first wife, Anna, passed away from complications of Alzheimer’s. In 2009, Virgil and Merry Ward were married when Virgil was 90 years old.
Many of Ward’s family members explained that he will often say, “I was just one of the lucky ones.”