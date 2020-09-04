I’m Richard Clark, the new Editor and Publisher at The Rogersville Review. I just got here, and I can see why everyone hates to see Tommy Campbell leave this role. During our brief overlap period, I have quickly come to appreciate how much Tommy loves the people of Hawkins County. The reasons why he feels this way are becoming more obvious to me every day that I am here.
Just to give you a little of my background, I have been in the newspaper business for over 40 years. I started at a twice-weekly newspaper that served my hometown of Eufaula, AL. As my career progressed, I had opportunity to learn and work in all parts of the newspapers where I served. Eventually, I opened a consulting firm that opened the door for me to do work at over 300 newspapers across the country. These papers ranged from small weeklies to metro dailies.
It was on one of these consulting trips that I discovered East Tennessee. I brought my wife with me on a trip to Kingsport. She loved it here, as she got to go exploring while I was busy at work. A couple of years later, I did a similar consulting project in Johnson City. My wife tagged along again. This time I was able to look around a bit myself. She told me that she would love for us to move here. I thought she meant eventually, like retirement, so I agreed.
Because my consulting practice allowed us to live anywhere, we had moved back to my hometown of Eufaula. Growing up on the poor side of the tracks, I had always dreamed of returning to Eufaula, buying one of those old Victorian houses in the Historic District and really restoring it as it should be. We found a Folk Victorian just on the edge of the Historic District that needed a lot of work, and we set about fixing it up. We had just gotten this house the way we liked it. It really was beautiful, inside and out. I spent more money and time fixing this place up that I would ever be able to get out of it, but I planned to be in it for a very long time.
Well, when I agreed to maybe moving to Upper East Tennessee someday, Lisa, my bride, decided that it was already someday. She sold our house and got every penny back out of it that we had put into it. I was surprised. We started driving up here and looking at Real Estate. As long as I could get to the airport, which place didn’t matter as much to me. That was 15 years ago.
We lived in Johnson City for a few years, and then moved just outside Kingsport. My consulting business was booming, with current clients referring their friends in the industry. The only problem is that I had three little kids, two daughters and a son. My 16-year-old consulting business was keeping me on the road over 200 days a year. I was missing birthdays, Tae Kwon Do belt graduations, soccer games and too much other stuff to name. I had an ideal life, in a great place, with my dream family, and I was missing it.
I made the rather dramatic decision to simply close up my business and find a regular job. I had offers from other parts of the country, but I had come to love East Tennessee as much as my wife and kids. I took a job with a different local newspaper company, and worked there for roughly 9 years. When I got the opportunity to go to work for Adams Publishing Company as Publisher of The Rogersville Review, I jumped on it with no hesitation. I have only been here a week, but there is no doubt in my mind that this was an excellent decision. Not only do I get to stay in East Tennessee, but I get to spend my time in one of Tennessee’s most historic towns, and to be at the helm of the first newspaper in the state.
You will be glad to know that I plan to keep Tommy’s good work going. I will be highly visible around Hawkins County, and pledge to do everything we can to celebrate the people that make this such a special place. I look forward to meeting as many of you as possible. Maybe it is because I am a small town guy, but Rogersville already feels like home. Thank you for the warm welcome.