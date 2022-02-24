Mount Carmel City Manager Mike Housewright was expected to officially announce during Thursday’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting that he is resigning as of March 18.
Housewright told the Review Wednesday, that he is accepting a position in the private sector.
He wasn’t ready to announce the name of his new employer, but he stated that he was presented with an opportunity that he couldn’t say no to.
In November of 2017 the BMA voted to hire Housewright as the town’s first city manager in 20 years.
Housewright stated at the time he was entering the position with his eyes wide open and ready for the challenges presented by a town wracked with controversy and political infighting.
Subsequently Housewright survived multiple attempts by various factions of the BMA to remove him from that position in what his supporters described as more of an internal power struggle than a reflection on Housewright’s performance.
Housewright took the time Wednesday to answer a few questions about his 4-plus years as city manager.
What are some of the highlights and positives that you can take away from your experience as City Manager?
Without a doubt the most positive experience has been working with employees and the community members of Mount Carmel. My experience with them has been one of the most endearing and great successes of my life.
Will you take away anything positive from the controversies that you’ve endured?
I don’t believe I can say that I’m exiting this position the same person that I entered. I think these experiences shaped me and helped me grow as a person and a manager.
What are some of the things accomplished during your tenure that you’re most proud of?
I believe I’ve assembled an unbelievable team of employees here. The employees I have brought in I hold in just as high regard as the employees I hired. I also think I’ve got the city started down a path where they can fix the wastewater (sewer treatment plant) issue. Furthermore I believe I’ve loaded them up with some good personnel here at City Hall who can hopefully carry this good work forward, if given the opportunity.
Is there anything you wish you could have done better?
There have been meetings when I could have reacted better or made a more articulate response. But, all of my actions in the past have brought me to where I am today.
Housewright said Mount Carmel CFO Emily Wood has the training and skills to fill his position while the BMA chooses a permanent successor.
"One of the main reasons Emily was such a good candidate for the CFO position was because I hired her with the full understanding that under my departure, either voluntary or involuntary, she would be a professional who can step into the position," Housewright said. "She is trained. She has the capacity ands the skill set, and she's got the same education as I do. She's a phenomenal candidate for the job."
What advice would you have for your successor?
Trust your staff. Develop good relationships with the community.You’ve got a wonderful group of citizens and a wonderful group of employees. Develop those relationships and take care of them. That’s a large part of your success.
Do you have any comments for your detractors on the BMA who have tried to get you fired all these years?
I have no desire to speak to them, but a very sincere thank you to the unbelievable amount of support to those who have come out and defended me.